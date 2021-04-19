Electric Mustang Problems, Ever Given Impounded, Boeing Sues Subcontractor | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 11

Also on the podcast, Segway's hydrogen motorcycle, automotive industry suffers rubber shortage and the sudden sanitizer surplus.

Apr 19th, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsDavid ManteyAnna WellsJeff Reinke

Welcome to the Today in Manufacturing Podcast, a new podcast brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN).

In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:

Auto's Newest Hurdle: A Rubber Shortage

GM, Ford and other major automakers worldwide are increasing shutdowns as the industry deals with a global shortage of semiconductors. Now, the auto industry is facing another critical shortage: rubber.

Segway is Making a Motorcycle

Segway, the mode of transportation that was only cool if you were on a field trip, never really took off as a scooter or bike alternative. However, Segway may not be culturally irrelevant yet as the company unveiled a hydrogen-powered motorcycle.

Ever Given Impounded

The Ever Given that blocked the Suez Canal last month has been impounded. Egyptian authorities won't allow the vessel to leave the country until its Japanese owner pays at least $900 million.

Boeing Sues Subcontractor Over Air Force One Work

Boeing is suing GDC, an Air Force One subcontractor because the company allegedly ran into financial problems and missed deadlines.

Electric Mustang Plagued by Battery Trouble

Ford's first foray into long-range, fully electric vehicles is the Mustang Mach-E, an SUV based on its iconic sports car. It starts at more than $40,000, boasts a range of 300 miles per charge, but a software issue is keeping its 12-volt lead-acid battery from charging, essentially rendering the car useless.

In Case You Missed It:

Researchers Determine the Age People are Usually Happiest

Researchers figured out the age people are usually the happiest, and the answer may surprise you.

Hand Sanitizer Goes from Short Supply to Surplus

Many hand sanitizer manufacturers suddenly have a surplus of product and are trying to figure out how to get rid of it.

Tunnel Collapse Nearly Led to Explosion

A tunnel dug to steal gasoline from a Mexican government pipeline collapsed and likely triggered a chain of events that nearly blew up.

Apr 5th, 2021
Ep11tn
