GM, Ford and other major automakers worldwide are increasing shutdowns as the industry deals with a global shortage of semiconductors. Now, the auto industry is facing another critical shortage: rubber.

Segway, the mode of transportation that was only cool if you were on a field trip, never really took off as a scooter or bike alternative. However, Segway may not be culturally irrelevant yet as the company unveiled a hydrogen-powered motorcycle.

The Ever Given that blocked the Suez Canal last month has been impounded. Egyptian authorities won't allow the vessel to leave the country until its Japanese owner pays at least $900 million.

Boeing is suing GDC, an Air Force One subcontractor because the company allegedly ran into financial problems and missed deadlines.

Ford's first foray into long-range, fully electric vehicles is the Mustang Mach-E, an SUV based on its iconic sports car. It starts at more than $40,000, boasts a range of 300 miles per charge, but a software issue is keeping its 12-volt lead-acid battery from charging, essentially rendering the car useless.

In Case You Missed It:

Researchers figured out the age people are usually the happiest, and the answer may surprise you.

Many hand sanitizer manufacturers suddenly have a surplus of product and are trying to figure out how to get rid of it.

A tunnel dug to steal gasoline from a Mexican government pipeline collapsed and likely triggered a chain of events that nearly blew up.

