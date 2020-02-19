Is Your Distributor Website ADA Compliant?

Thousands of lawsuits have been filed in the past decade challenging the accessibility of business websites. Here's how to make sure your company's website is ADA-approved.

Fred Mendelsohn
Feb 19th, 2020
Accessibility I Stock 1147350187
iStock

A recent ruling in a case challenging whether Domino’s Pizza’s website and mobile device ordering applications (“apps”) are compliant with the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”) calls into question the need for all businesses – not just distributors – to evaluate if their websites and apps are ADA compliant. In Robles v. Domino’s Pizza, LLC (“Robles”), a visually impaired man sued Domino’s claiming that even with the use of screen reading software, he could not order a custom pizza using its website or mobile application. While the California federal district court that first heard the case dismissed Robles’ claims against Domino’s, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals (which has jurisdiction over cases in federal trial courts in several important states like California, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Nevada and Arizona) reversed the decision, finding that Domino’s website and app facilitate access to the goods and services of a place of public accommodation – Domino’s physical restaurants. The case was sent back (in legal parlance remanded) to the district court to determine through discovery whether the website and app provide the visually impaired with accessibility required by the ADA’s mandates.

Web User I Stock 1076685306iStockThis is not the first case filed regarding the accessibility issue; in fact, thousands of law suits have been filed in the past decade challenging the accessibility of business websites, including Domino’s and Hooters, retailers Winn-Dixie and CVS Pharmacies, streaming services like Hulu and even high-profile universities. Robles, however, is significant, as Domino’s appealed the 9th Circuit’s ruling to the United States Supreme Court, which on Oct. 7, 2019, declined to hear the appeal, thereby effectively affirming the appellate court opinion and leaving Domino’s in the hands of the trial court to determine whether its website and app violate the ADA. At issue in the district court is the functionality of the website and app, which is fact specific. Should Domino’s lose, the district court may well enter injunctive relief (ordering Dominos to spend substantial sums to update its website), plus damages, attorneys’ fees, interest, costs, and other relief.

As to injunctive relief, the trial court could well order Domino’s to become compliant with the ADA by adopting the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which are website protocols that have been developed by independent individuals and organizations around the world, with a goal of providing a single shared standard for web content accessibility. These guidelines define how to make website content more accessible to people with disabilities, such as visual, auditory, physical, speech, cognitive, language, learning and neurological inabilities. However, implementing WCAG does not necessarily satisfy the ADA (or other applicable laws).

Two aspects of ADA website accessibility compliance are particularly noteworthy. First, not all websites (or apps) are necessarily covered by the ADA. It applies only where the inaccessibility impedes access to goods and services of a physical location to which ADA coverage applies (at least in the private sector). In Robles, the 9th Circuit referred to this as “nexus,” which was the court’s term to describe the necessary relationship between a business’ physical facilities and its on-line access. Because certain regulations interpreting the ADA provide that a public accommodation furnish appropriate auxiliary aids and service where necessary to ensure effective communication with individuals with disabilities, and the Domino’s website and app were two of the primary (and heavily advertised) means of ordering products to be picked up at or delivered by a Domino’s restaurant, “nexus” was “critical” to the 9th Circuit’s ADA coverage analysis.

Second, even if there is nexus between a business’ physical location and its internet presence, and ADA compliance is thus mandated, there is no bright-line test to ensure ADA compliance. The 9th Circuit in Robles specifically held that discovery was required to determine whether Domino’s website and app provide the visually impaired with effective communication and full and equal enjoyment of its products and services. As such, while at least one district court has found that conformity with the WCAG establishes ADA compliance (a case against Wynn-Dixie in federal court in Florida), there are no official guidelines addressing the accessibility of websites or apps. Accordingly, website accessibility cases can get messy in the trenches. Distributors (and all businesses):

  • Should assess whether they have an ADA covered website or mobile device application, so that appropriate steps can be taken to ensure legal compliance. This ties directly into whether there is nexus as described by the 9th Circuit.
  • Understand that if accessibility is necessary under the circumstances, the WCAG is not a safe-harbor for businesses. While practically speaking any ADA-covered website that is not at a minimum WCAG compliant is at risk of attack, other options exist, all of which can cost substantial amounts to implement depending on the circumstances.
  • Ensure they consider other laws besides the ADA that may apply depending on the scope and nature of the website. Many states have disability laws that provide additional requirements than that of the ADA and there are international laws or treaties that could impact a business’ internet presence as well, such as the European Accessibility Act and the Canadian Human Rights Act.

Ultimately, business owners should conduct regular audits of their website and any mobile device applications, to ensure compliance with the ADA (and other applicable laws).  At a minimum, in the wake of Robles, WCAG compliance is highly recommended (including because it has been relied on by federal district courts MendelsohnMendelsohnin resolving by consent decrees cases that involve the United States). Regardless, all businesses should consider accessibility website audits imperative; and be willing to make website changes depending on the audit results. Experienced counsel in this regard can of course be of significant help, but the key is to ensure accessibility if your business’ internet presence has sufficient nexus with the business’ physical facilities to warrant the implementation of WCAG or other, similar protocols.

Distributors with questions about this topic or other matters are encouraged to contact Fred Mendelsohn at fmendelsohn@burkelaw.com or 312-840-7004.

More in Home
Asdf
SW Safety Launches New Website
Offering streamlined features, the new site is one of the final steps of the company’s brand refresh.
Feb 18th, 2020
Barnes Group
Barnes Group Appoints New General Counsel, Secretary
Barnes has appointed the general counsel and secretary successor to Peter Gutermann, who will retire at the end of March.
Feb 18th, 2020
In this Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos walks off stage after holding a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington to announce the Climate Pledge, setting a goal to meet the Paris Agreement 10 years early.
Jeff Bezos Commits $10B to Climate Change
The world’s richest person will start giving grants this summer to scientists, activists and nonprofits working to protect Earth.
Feb 18th, 2020
In this Feb. 13 photo, masked workers assembly wiring for automobile at a factory in Qingdao in east China&apos;s Shandong province. Automakers are gradually reopening factories in China that were idled by anti-virus controls as they try to reverse a sales slump in their biggest market.
Automakers in China Gradually Reopen After Virus Shutdown
Local officials have orders from the ruling Communist Party to get businesses functioning again.
Feb 17th, 2020
In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Wei Jianjun, chairman of Great Wall Motors Ltd., gestures as he speaks during an event celebrating it sales passing the one million mark, at the Great Wall headquarters in Baoding in north China&apos;s Hebei province. General Motors decision to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that don&apos;t produce adequate returns on investments raised dismay Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 from officials concerned over job losses. The words behind reads &apos;By 2020, Haval SUV sales will pass 2 million, become the world&apos;s biggest specialty SUV brand.&apos;
GM to Pull Out of Three Countries
It's part of the company's strategy to exit markets that don't produce adequate returns on investments.
Feb 17th, 2020
Martin Fastening
Martin Fastening Earns ISO 2009-2015 Certification
The fastening division of Martin Supply — No. 48 on ID's Big 50 List — was awarded the certification after a company-wide audit.
Feb 14th, 2020
In this Dec. 16, 2019 file photo, a Boeing worker walks past a 737 model fuselage and a giant mural of a jet on the side of the manufacturing building behind in Renton, WA.
Hurt by Boeing, US Factory Output Slips 0.1%
US manufacturing has shown signs of recovering from a year-long downturn but is facing a fresh challenge from Boeing's troubles.
Feb 14th, 2020
Sales Pitch I Stock 623266940
Setting SMARTer Sales Goals
A surprising number of salespeople operate without goals: the functional equivalent of a pilot with no flight plan.
Feb 14th, 2020
Sonepar Usa Logo
Sonepar USA Appoints HR Leaders
Sonepar USA has announced new senior vice presidents for Vallen North America and Sonepar North America.
Feb 13th, 2020
A traveler stands on a bridge near a display showing government propaganda in the fight against the COVID-19 viral illness in Beijing, China Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. China is struggling to restart its economy after the annual Lunar New Year holiday was extended to try to keep people home and contain novel coronavirus. Traffic remained light in Beijing, and many people were still working at home.
Virus Blamed for Forecast Fall in Oil
The International Energy Agency said that the consequences of the outbreak for oil demand “will be significant.”
Feb 13th, 2020
Paulson Manufacturing&apos;s disposable, anti-fog infectious disease control (IDC) goggle designed for splash, smoke, and particulate protection for the eyes.
California PPE Supplier Helping Fight Coronavirus
China enlisted the help of a Southern California maker of PPE products to help with the country's shortage of goggles and facemasks.
Feb 13th, 2020
In this Feb. 25, 2019 photo, attendees walk to enter at the Mobile World Congress wireless show in Barcelona, Spain. Organizers of the world&rsquo;s biggest mobile technology fair are pulling the plug over worries about the viral outbreak from China. The annual Mobile World Congress show will no longer be held as planned in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 24-27.
Virus Worries Cancel Mobile World Congress
The plug has been pulled for the annual Mobile World Congress show, considered the world's largest mobile technology expo.
Feb 12th, 2020
I Stock 185168137
Electrical Safety Tips for the Industrial Workplace
Industrial workers are surrounded by potential electrical hazards, which makes following safety instructions critical.
Feb 12th, 2020
Moving company U-Haul has a new hiring policy and smokers need not apply. Starting this month the company will screen out people who use tobacco or nicotine when making new hires in certain U.S. states.
Company Anti-Tobacco Efforts Often Fail
Research shows little evidence that company wellness plans improve employee health or lower health care costs.
Feb 12th, 2020