Government Shutdown Likely Means No Inflation Data Next Month for 1st Time in Decades

It would leave Wall Street and the Federal Reserve without crucial information about consumer prices.

Christopher Rugaber
Oct 27, 2025
I Stock 1322533369
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government shutdown now in its fourth week likely means there won't be an inflation report next month for the first time in more than seven decades, the White House said Friday, leaving Wall Street and the Federal Reserve without crucial information about consumer prices.

"Because surveyors cannot deploy to the field, the White House has learned there will likely NOT be an inflation release next month for the first time in history," the Trump administration said in an email.

Some of the inflation data is collected electronically, but most is gathered in person by government employees who visit stores across the country. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which prepares the inflation report, has already reduced the data collected each month because the Trump administration's hiring freeze left some cities without surveyors.

The announcement follows Friday's release of September inflation data, which showed prices ticked higher but remained lower than many economists had expected. That report, which was delayed by nine days from its originally-scheduled release, was based on data that was collected before the shutdown began Oct. 1.

In past shutdowns the consumer price index — the government's principal inflation measure — was compiled based on partial data. But it may be too late to gather even that level of information, the Labor Department said.

The disruption comes at a particularly challenging time for the Federal Reserve, the government agency tasked with keeping prices in check. It sharply raised its key short-term interest rate in 2022 and 2023 to combat the worst inflation spike in four decades.

Now Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues on the Fed's interest-rate setting committee are slowly reducing the rate, as inflation has fallen sharply from its peak three years ago. In addition, the central bank is increasingly concerned that a faltering job market could tip the economy into recession. Reducing borrowing costs could boost spending and hiring.

Yet Powell and other Fed officials still want to keep a close eye on inflation. Powell has said that the tariffs could cause just a one-time increase in prices, rather than an ongoing inflationary trend. But they will want to closely monitor data to ensure that is the case.

The government is also not collecting the figures it will need to issue the next jobs report, which is scheduled for release Nov. 7. But once the government does reopen, the Bureau of Labor Statistics can ask businesses for their payroll data from the middle of October, the time of month when they usually ask for such figures. But it's unlikely that they'll be able to retroactively gather pricing data for this month.

When it comes to employment, the Fed can also look at alternative data such as a compilation of job postings by the employment website Indeed, or a measure of hiring prepared by payroll processor ADP. Yet there are few alternative sources for inflation data.

Latest in Economy
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
Sponsored
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
October 8, 2025
A worker stocks a display of clothing at a Sam's Club, Sept. 24, 2025, in Bentonville, Ark.
U.S. Inflation Stays Elevated but Prices Rose Less than Feared Last Month
October 24, 2025
I Stock 2210152243
August Cutting Tool Orders Down 1.8% Compared to 2024
October 21, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, at the Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington.
Fed Hints at Rate Cut Amid Hiring Slowdown
October 15, 2025
Related Stories
A worker stocks a display of clothing at a Sam's Club, Sept. 24, 2025, in Bentonville, Ark.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Stays Elevated but Prices Rose Less than Feared Last Month
I Stock 2210152243
Economy
August Cutting Tool Orders Down 1.8% Compared to 2024
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, at the Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington.
Economy
Fed Hints at Rate Cut Amid Hiring Slowdown
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 14, 2025
I Stock 2210152243
Economy
August Cutting Tool Orders Down 1.8% Compared to 2024
Shipments are down 2.7% over the first eight months of the year.
October 21, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, at the Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington.
Economy
Fed Hints at Rate Cut Amid Hiring Slowdown
Powell signaled that the Fed is slightly more worried about the job market than keeping prices stable.
October 15, 2025
I Stock 462242265
Economy
Metalworking Machinery Orders Resilient Despite Mounting Headwinds
Orders were up 45% compared to the same month last year.
October 14, 2025
Philippe Aghion reacts after winning the Nobel prize in economics, Oct. 13, 2025, Paris.
Economy
Nobel Economics Prize Goes to Researchers Who Explained Innovation-Driven Growth
The winners were credited with better explaining and quantifying "creative destruction."
October 14, 2025
A shopper a Sam's Club, Sept. 24, 2025, Bentonville, Ark.
Economy
Amid Fed Rate Cuts and Claims Inflation ‘Defeated,’ Prices Remain Too High for Many
Inflation has risen in three of the last four months and is slightly higher than it was a year ago.
October 13, 2025
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a news conference during the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington, Oct. 24, 2024.
Economy
IMF Chief Warns of Economic Uncertainty and Offers Advice: 'Buckle Up'
The global economy is holding up better than expected — but that resilience may not last.
October 9, 2025
I Stock 815194132
Economy
Fed Officials Supported Further Rate Cuts Amid Jobs Worries at Last Meeting
The meeting's minutes underscored deep division on the 19-person committee.
October 9, 2025
I Stock 2207583432
Economy
Lack of Jobs Data Due to Government Shutdown Muddies View of Hiring and the U.S. Economy
The interruption amid the government shutdown has occurred at a particularly uncertain time.
October 6, 2025
Capitol Hill, Washington, Oct. 1, 2025.
Economy
Federal Shutdowns Usually Don't Do Much Economic Damage; There Are Reasons to Worry About This One
The state of the economy is already precarious.
October 2, 2025
I Stock 959080870
Economy
September Manufacturing PMI at 49.1%
Indexes of new orders and employment also reflected contraction last month.
October 2, 2025
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook listens during an open meeting of the board, June 25, 2025, Washington.
Economy
Supreme Court Lets Lisa Cook Remain as a Federal Reserve Governor for Now
The high court said it would hear arguments in January over the effort to force Cook off the board.
October 2, 2025
The American flag over the Capitol in Washington, Oct. 1, 2025.
Economy
Federal Shutdown Will Cut Off Vital Economic Data, Including Friday's Jobs Report
A weekly report on the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits will also be postponed.
October 2, 2025
A hiring sign is displayed at a post office in Schaumburg, Ill., Sept. 18, 2025.
Economy
U.S. Job Openings Barely Budged in August
The numbers suggest that the job market remains in something of an awkward place.
October 1, 2025
President Trump speaks in the Oval Office, Sept. 30, 2025.
Economy
Trump Pulls Nomination of E.J. Antoni to Lead Bureau of Labor Statistics
The Senate received paperwork formally withdrawing the nomination on Tuesday.
October 1, 2025