U.S. Consumers Remained Cautious About Spending Last Month as Inflation Ticked Higher

The numbers offered signs that the economy was cooling even before most tariffs were imposed.

Christopher Rugaber
Mar 28, 2025
Unsold 2025 Countryman vehicles at a Mini dealership, March 23, 2025, Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Unsold 2025 Countryman vehicles at a Mini dealership, March 23, 2025, Highlands Ranch, Colo.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation picked up last month and consumers barely raised their spending, signs that the economy was already cooling even before most tariffs were imposed.

Friday's report from the Commerce Department showed that consumer prices increased 2.5% in February from a year earlier, matching January's annual pace. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices rose 2.8% compared with a year ago, higher than January's figure of 2.7%.

Economists watch core prices because they are typically a better guide of where inflation is headed. The core index has barely changed in the past year. Inflation remains above the Federal Reserve's 2% target, making it difficult for the central bank to cut its key interest rate anytime soon.

The report also showed that consumer spending rebounded last month after falling by the most in four years in January. Yet much of the additional spending reflected price increases, with inflation-adjusted spending barely rising. The weak figure suggests growth is rapidly slowing in the first three months of this year as consumers and businesses turn cautious amid sharp changes in government policies.

"Inflation too hot and spending too cold," said Stephen Brown, an economist at Capital Economics, a consulting firm, in an email. "The Fed is unlikely to cut interest rates this year."

Brown estimates that economic growth could fall to zero in the first three months of this year, down from 2.4% in last year's fourth quarter.

Inflation remains a top economic concern for most Americans, even as it has fallen sharply from its 2022 peak. Donald Trump rode dissatisfaction with higher prices to the presidency and promised to quickly bring down inflation, but the yearly rate is higher now than in September, when it briefly touched 2.1%.

Consumer spending rose 0.4% in February, though the gain was just 0.1% after adjusting for prices. The mild increase follows a sharp 0.6% drop in January.

The spending and inflation figures steepened a market downturn early Friday. The broad S&P 500 stock market index fell 1.4%. The Dow Jones index fell more than 500 points and the Nasdaq fell as well.

The spending increase was driven by greater purchases of long-lasting goods, such as cars and appliances, which could reflect an effort by shoppers to buy things before tariffs are imposed. They are the kind of purchases that won't likely be repeated in coming months.

Spending on services, including discretionary spending such as at restaurants and hotels, fell.

"The fact that consumers chose to increase outlays on goods that are about to see price increases at the expense of the far more economically important service sector provides insight into the mindset of the consumer," said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at tax and advisory firm RSM.

Also Friday, the University of Michigan released its updated consumer sentiment survey for March, which showed a sharp drop in Americans' outlook for the economy. The survey also found growing anxiety over inflation and jobs.

"This month's decline reflects a clear consensus across all demographic and political affiliations," said Joanne Hsu, director of the survey. "Republicans joined independents and Democrats in expressing worsening expectations since February for their personal finances, business conditions, unemployment, and inflation."

Trump has slapped 20% tariffs on all Chinese imports, 25% import taxes on steel and aluminum, and on Wednesday said he would hit imported cars with another 25% duty. Most economists, and the Federal Reserve, now expect inflation to tick higher this year as a result of the tariffs. Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week said elevated inflation from the tariffs could be temporary. But he also added the outlook was unusually uncertain given the swift changes in policy from the White House.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.3% in February from the previous month, the same as in January, while core prices increased 0.4%, the largest increase in more than a year. Increases at that pace, for a full year, would drive inflation far above the Fed's 2% target.

One bright spot in the report was a big jump in incomes for the second straight month — they rose 0.8% in February from January. Higher income with weaker spending pushed up the savings rate, which can fuel future spending. But it also could reflect greater caution among consumers.

"Savings went up, consistent with reports of flagging consumer confidence, rising uncertainty about the future and reduced expectations for the future," Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics, said.

Consumer and business confidence in the economy has fallen sharply since Trump began rolling out tariffs, and a measure of Americans' outlook for the future of the economy dropped to a 12-year low on Tuesday. Many polls find that most of the public sees the economy as fair or poor. A survey last month by the Pew Research Center found that 63% of Americans still see inflation as a "very big problem."

Apparel company Lululemon on Thursday became the latest retailer to warn that slumping consumer confidence will hurt sales, while the parent company of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, and Johnny Was stores said that sales slowed to start the year as consumer sentiment darkened.

Nike previously issued a similar warning and expectations from major retailers like Target and Walmart have grown subdued as customers pull back.

Latest in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
March 21, 2025
I Stock 1355381909
Metalformers' Predictions for Economic Activity Decline
March 27, 2025
A consumer places a flat of eggs in a shopping cart in a Costco warehouse Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Sheridan, Colo.
U.S. Economy Grew 2.4% in Q4 After Final Growth Estimate
March 27, 2025
Shoppers at a Costco warehouse, Sheridan, Colo., Jan. 23, 2025.
Consumer Confidence Continues its Sharp Decline
March 26, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1355381909
Economy
Metalformers' Predictions for Economic Activity Decline
Shoppers at a Costco warehouse, Sheridan, Colo., Jan. 23, 2025.
Economy
Consumer Confidence Continues its Sharp Decline
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, March 19, 2025, .
Economy
Fed Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate Unchanged
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
March 21, 2025
A consumer places a flat of eggs in a shopping cart in a Costco warehouse Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Sheridan, Colo.
Economy
U.S. Economy Grew 2.4% in Q4 After Final Growth Estimate
But it’s unclear whether the U.S. can sustain that growth.
March 27, 2025
Shoppers at a Costco warehouse, Sheridan, Colo., Jan. 23, 2025.
Economy
Consumer Confidence Continues its Sharp Decline
Americans' view of their financial futures slumped to a 12-year low.
March 26, 2025
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, March 19, 2025, .
Economy
Fed Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate Unchanged
But the central bank signaled that it still expects to cut rates twice this year.
March 19, 2025
I Stock 2203623736
Economy
January U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Hit $199.9M
Orders were down 4.1% from the first month of 2024.
March 19, 2025
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the annual U.S. Monetary Policy Forum, New York, March 7, 2025.
Economy
The Fed Could Still Cut Interest Rates This Year — but for 'Bad' Reasons
What were once seen as “good news” rate reductions now could become “bad news.”
March 19, 2025
I Stock 1394895762
Economy
Trump Names Bowman as Top Federal Reserve Bank Regulator
She replaces Michael Barr, who stepped down last month to avoid a legal fight.
March 19, 2025
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during the annual U.S. Monetary Policy Forum, New York, March 7, 2025.
Economy
'Stagflation' Risk Puts Federal Reserve in Tricky Spot
The toxic combination of high inflation and a weak economy haunts central bankers.
March 18, 2025
A construction crew works at a site in San Bruno, Calif., March 12, 2025.
Economy
Whipsawed by Trump's Tariffs, the Public Is Getting More Nervous About the Economy
An index of consumer sentiment tumbled 10.5% on a monthly basis.
March 14, 2025
Shoppers in a Costco warehouse, Jan. 23, 2025, Sheridan, Colo.
Economy
February Wholesale Prices Unchanged, Showing Inflation Easing
But the progress may not last as President Trump intensifies his trade wars.
March 13, 2025
The seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, Feb. 5, 2018.
Economy
What's a Recession, and Why Is Rising Anxiety About It Roiling Markets?
Most analysts still think the chances of a recession are fairly small.
March 13, 2025
A woman looks at products in the aisle of a store in Waco, Texas, Dec. 14, 2010.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Cooled Last Month, Though Trade War Threatens to Lift Prices
Inflation eased for the first time since September, and a measure of underlying inflation fell to a four-year low.
March 12, 2025
I Stock 2202768422
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders See Strongest January in Three Years
Orders were up nearly 6% compared to the first month of 2024.
March 11, 2025
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses the annual U.S. Monetary Policy Forum, New York, March 7, 2025.
Economy
Fed Chair Says Interest Rates on Hold with Economic Uncertainty Widespread
The Federal Reserve is likely to keep its key interest rate unchanged in the coming months.
March 10, 2025
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2025.
Economy
Trump Changes Course and Delays Some Tariffs on Mexico and Canada
The delays come amid fears of the economic fallout from a broader trade war.
March 6, 2025