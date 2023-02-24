Key Inflation Measure Surges at Fastest Rate Since June

The data dashed hopes that the Fed could relent on its campaign of interest rate hikes.

Paul Wiseman
Feb 24, 2023
Big-screen televisions displayed in a Costco warehouse, Sheridan, Colo., Feb. 21, 2023.
Big-screen televisions displayed in a Costco warehouse, Sheridan, Colo., Feb. 21, 2023.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge rose last month at its fastest pace since June, an alarming sign that price pressures remain entrenched in the U.S. economy and could lead the Fed to keep raising interest rates well into this year.

Friday's report from the Commerce Department showed that consumer prices rose 0.6% from December to January, up sharply from a 0.2% increase from November to December. On a year-over-year basis, prices rose 5.4%, up from a 5.3% annual increase in December.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation rose 0.6% from December, up from a 0.4% rise the previous month. And compared with a year earlier, core inflation was up 4.7% in January, versus a 4.6% year-over-year uptick in December.

The report also showed that consumer spending rose 1.8% last month from December after falling the previous month.

January's price data exceeded forecasters' expectations, confounding hopes that inflation was steadily decelerating and that the Fed could relent on its campaign of rate hikes. It follows other recent data that also suggested that the economy remains gripped by inflation despite the Fed's strenuous efforts to tame it.

Last week, the government issued a separate inflation measure — the consumer price index — which showed that prices surged 0.5% from December to January, much more than the previous month's 0.1% rise. Measured year over year, consumer prices climbed 6.4% in January. That was well below a recent peak of 9.1% in June but still far above the Fed's 2% inflation target.

Since March of last year, the Fed has attacked inflation by raising its key interest rate eight times. Yet despite the resulting higher borrowing costs for individuals and businesses, the job market remains surprisingly robust. That is actually a worrisome sign for the Fed because strong demand for workers tends to fuel wage growth and overall inflation. Employers added a sizzling 517,000 jobs in January, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, its lowest point since 1969.

"Reaccelerating price pressures, coupled with a still-strong labor market that is restoring incomes and is supporting demand, will keep the Fed on track to hike rates further over coming meetings,'' said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

The Fed is thought to monitor the inflation gauge that was issued Friday — the personal consumption expenditures price index — even more closely than it does the government's better-known CPI.

Typically, the PCE index shows a lower inflation level than CPI. In part, that's because rents, which have soared, carry twice the weight in the CPI that they do in the PCE.

The PCE price index also seeks to account for changes in how people shop when inflation jumps. As a result, it can capture emerging trends — when, for example, consumers shift away from pricey national brands in favor of less expensive store brands.

The consumer price index showed a worrisome rise from December to January: It jumped 0.5% — five times the November-to-December increase.

Likewise, the government's measure of wholesale inflation, which shows price increases before they hit consumers, accelerated 0.7% from December to January after having dropped 0.2% from November to December.

Latest in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
A cul-de-sac in a new housing development in Middlesex Township, Pa., Oct. 12, 2022.
Plunging Natural Gas Prices Relieve Inflation Pressure
February 17, 2023
Walmart Supercenter, North Bergen, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023.
Inflation Slows to 6.4%, but Price Pressures Re-Emerge
February 14, 2023
A hiring sign displayed at a restaurant in Rolling Meadows, Ill., Jan. 30, 2023.
U.S. Adds a Surprisingly Strong 517K Jobs
February 3, 2023
Related Stories
A cul-de-sac in a new housing development in Middlesex Township, Pa., Oct. 12, 2022.
Economy
Plunging Natural Gas Prices Relieve Inflation Pressure
Walmart Supercenter, North Bergen, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023.
Economy
Inflation Slows to 6.4%, but Price Pressures Re-Emerge
A hiring sign displayed at a restaurant in Rolling Meadows, Ill., Jan. 30, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Adds a Surprisingly Strong 517K Jobs
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
A cul-de-sac in a new housing development in Middlesex Township, Pa., Oct. 12, 2022.
Economy
Plunging Natural Gas Prices Relieve Inflation Pressure
A mild winter is bringing some relief to consumers.
February 17, 2023
Walmart Supercenter, North Bergen, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023.
Economy
Inflation Slows to 6.4%, but Price Pressures Re-Emerge
The Fed’s rate hikes have had no discernible effect on the nation's job market.
February 14, 2023
A hiring sign displayed at a restaurant in Rolling Meadows, Ill., Jan. 30, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Adds a Surprisingly Strong 517K Jobs
The unemployment rate dipped to the lowest level since 1969.
February 3, 2023
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, Feb. 1, 2023.
Economy
Fed Lifts Rate by Quarter-Point
But the central bank acknowledged that the pace of inflation has cooled.
February 2, 2023
GetGo Mini Mart in Valencia, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023.
Economy
Consumer Confidence Lags as 2023 Gets Under Way
An economic expectations index, meanwhile, could signal a looming recession.
January 31, 2023
Target store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 23, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Inflation, Consumer Spending Cooled in December
The numbers are the latest evidence that interest rate hikes are slowing the economy.
January 27, 2023
An employee works in the battery assembly hall at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer, S.C., Wednesday, October 19, 2022. On Thursday, the Commerce Department issues its first of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Economy
U.S. Economy Slowed but Still Grew at 2.9% Rate Last Quarter
The economy got a boost last quarter from resilient consumer spending and the restocking of supplies by businesses.
January 26, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference, Dec. 14, 2022, Washington.
Economy
Fed, Markets in Standoff on Rate Hikes
Sooner or later, either Wall Street or the Federal Reserve has to blink.
January 25, 2023
Coinbase employee Daniel Huynh holds a celebratory bottle of champagne as he photographs outside the Nasdaq MarketSite, Times Square, New York, April 14, 2021.
Economy
Businesses Expect Job Cuts in '23 Amid Recession Fears
But due to inflation, they still expect to pay higher wages.
January 23, 2023
The floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Dec. 29, 2022.
Economy
Signals Point to Gentler Fed in 2023
Investors are hoping for a dovish turn from the central bank.
January 20, 2023
Auto parts are displayed on a shelf at a car repair shop, Collingdale, Pa., July 13, 2022.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Slows Further in December
It marked the sixth straight monthly slowdown.
January 18, 2023
2023
Economy
Predictions for Manufacturing in 2023 – Part II
Industry leaders offer their thoughts on what to expect in 2023.
January 17, 2023
A display in the Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall, Paramus, New Jersey, December 17, 2022.
Economy
Inflation Falls for 6th Consecutive Month
The numbers add to growing signs that the worst inflation bout in four decades is waning.
January 13, 2023
A hiring sign displayed at a job agency in Mount Prospect, Ill., Jan. 3, 2023.
Economy
As Inflation Eases, Economic Optimism Rises
Can the U.S. avoid a recession?
January 11, 2023