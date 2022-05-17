Retail Sales Rise as Consumers Show Resilience

Consumers are providing critical support to the economy even after a year of soaring prices.

May 17th, 2022
Christopher Rugaber
Costco store in Lone Tree, Colo., March 29, 2022.
Costco store in Lone Tree, Colo., March 29, 2022.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. retail sales rose 0.9% in April, a solid increase that underscores Americans' ability to keep ramping up spending even as inflation persists at nearly a 40-year high.

The increase was driven by greater sales of cars, electronics, and at restaurants, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

Even adjusting for inflation, which was 0.3% on a monthly basis in April, sales increased. Gas prices fell slightly last month, restraining inflation, after soaring in March in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Consumers are providing critical support to the economy even after a year of seeing prices spiral higher for gas, food, rent, and other necessities. The economy contracted in the first three months of the year, but consumer and business spending still increased at a healthy pace.

“Never bet against the U.S. consumer has always been a good adage,” said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, a consulting firm, in a note to clients. “Despite the surge in prices weighing on their purchasing power, the U.S. consumer now appears to be single-handedly keeping the global economy afloat.”

The Tuesday report also showed that sales in March were revised much higher, to a gain of 1.4%, from 0.7%. As a result, spending even rose that month after adjusting for inflation, which surged to 1.2% as gas prices rose. The revision suggests the economy likely shrank by less than the 1.4% contraction that was reported last month.

The strength of the consumer makes a recession much less likely, at least anytime soon, Ashworth said. But it also keeps the pressure on the Federal Reserve to tighten borrowing costs in order to cool the economy.

Strong hiring, rapid wage increases, and a healthy level of savings — on average — have bolstered consumers' financial health, despite a sharp increase in consumer prices of 8.3% in April compared with a year ago. The increase was just below a four-decade high reached in March.

Still, economists are watching closely to see if consumer spending can continue to outpace inflation. Slower spending would drag down the economy's growth. While that might bring down inflation, it would also threaten to push the economy into recession.

The retail sales figures suggest that some supply chain snarls may be easing. Sales at auto dealers rose 2.2%, and they increased 1% at electronics stores and 0.7% at furniture stores.

Purchases at online retailers jumped 2.1% and they climbed 2% at restaurants and bars.

The ongoing strength of consumer demand, fueled by a robust labor market, is a key reason the Federal Reserve has accelerated its efforts to tighten credit and cool the economy. By doing so, Fed Chair Jerome Powell hopes to bring down inflation without causing a recession.

The Fed lifted the short-term benchmark interest rate it controls by a half-point at a policy meeting earlier this month, double its usual increase. Powell has also signaled the Fed will likely undertake the fastest pace of interest rate increases in 33 years to bring inflation to heel.

More in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee, March 3, 2022, Capitol Hill.
Fed to Fight Inflation with Fastest Rate Hikes in Decades
The moves will compound Americans' financial strains and likely weaken the economy.
May 3rd, 2022
I Stock 1337111964
Construction Spending Declines in March
An industry group suggests a recession could be around the corner.
May 2nd, 2022
A customer prepares to pump gasoline into his car at a Sam's Club in Gulfport, Miss., Feb. 19, 2022.
U.S. Economy Shrinks in Q1
But economists expect a return to growth for the rest of 2022.
Apr 28th, 2022
A 'now hiring' sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week, Thursday, April 21, 2022, as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years.
U.S. Economy Shrank by 1.4% in Q1 but Consumers Kept Spending
The weak showing does not mean a recession is likely.
Apr 28th, 2022
I Stock 597961424
Metalformers Report Steady Business Despite Supply Chain Challenges
Companies expect little change in business conditions over the next three months.
Apr 26th, 2022
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee, March 3, 2022, Capitol Hill.
Why the Fed Is Worried About the Strongest Job Market in Decades
And what it plans to do about it.
Apr 26th, 2022
A help wanted sign is displayed at a gas station in Mount Prospect, Ill., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs remain at historically low levels. Jobless claims fell by 5,000 to 166,000 for the week ending April 2, 2022 the Labor Department reported Thursday.
Jobless Claims Rise but Remain Near a Half-Century Low
Employers, who continue to struggle to attract and retain workers, are expected to keep layoffs to a minimum.
Apr 14th, 2022
In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo workers sort through tomatoes after they are washed before being inspected and packed, in Florida City, Fla., The surging cost of energy pushed wholesale prices up a record 11.2% last month from a year earlier — another sign that inflationary pressure is widespread in the U.S. economy. The Labor Department said Wednesday, April 13, 2022 that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — climbed at the fastest year-over-year pace in records going back to 2010 and rose 1.4% from February. Energy prices, which soared after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, were up 36.7% from March 2021.
Wholesale Prices Surge 11.2% in March
Higher energy costs are largely to blame.
Apr 13th, 2022
Fastenal Branch Adsf 61aa8a1be4f0e 61ae1efc5201c
Fastenal Beats Estimates, Posts Sizable Gains in All Categories
The company is offsetting higher employee costs with volume and price increases.
Apr 13th, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022.
Biden Waiving Ethanol Rule in Bid to Lower Gasoline Prices
Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol.
Apr 12th, 2022
Cash Volatility Economy I Stock 1130260211
Inflation's 8.5% Yearly Jump is Highest Since 1981
The latest evidence of accelerating prices will solidify expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates aggressively.
Apr 12th, 2022