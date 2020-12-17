PTDA Raises 2021 Outlook

The association's Q3 sales index halved the year-over-year severity of decline from Q2.

Dec 17th, 2020
PTDA
Ptda Ere

CHICAGO — The third quarter 2020 Sales History & Outlook Report (SHOR) released by the Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) indicates the severity of the year-over-year decline in US industrial production and in the PTDA Distributor and Manufacturer Total Sales Indices are easing relative to tentative second-quarter lows. The PTDA Distributors Total Sales Index in the third quarter was 7.5 percent below the same quarter a year ago, halving the severity of the second quarter’s 15 percent year-over-year decline. Therefore, the PTDA Distributors Total Sales Index annual average is up 7.2 and 5.0 percent for 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The PTDA Business Index for distributors rose in the third quarter of 2020 to 69.8 while the manufacturer Business Index rose to 50.1, indicating both PTDA distributor and manufacturing activity picked up in the latter half of the year. As the PTDA Manufacturer and Distributor Business Indexes are leading indicators to the PTDA SHOR Indexes, upward momentum in both is consistent with the expectation of early-2021 business cycle lows in the SHOR Indexes. However, renewed shutdowns in several European countries and recently implemented restrictions in several U.S. states may negatively impact activity in the near term.

PTDA members participating in SHOR receive the results and forecasts through 2022 at no charge after the close of the calendar quarter. For more specifics on the forecast for power transmission/motion control sales through distribution as well as forecasts for manufacturer sales, purchase the 3Q2020 SHOR at ptda.org/SHOR.

The PTDA Business Index is modeled after the widely respected PMI and tracks change in business activity, new orders, employment, supplier deliveries, inventories, prices and backlog in the PT/MC industry to arrive at an overall index. The entire 3Q2020 PTDA Business Index report is available through PTDA’s website at ptda.org/Index.

The Power Transmission Distributors Association is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $20 billion in sales and span over 2,700 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.

More in Economy
I Stock 954770758 (1)
US Metalworking Machinery Orders' Year-Over-Year Gap Continues to Narrow
October orders for manufacturing technology were down 20 percent year-over-year, but that's a major improvement from this past Spring.
Dec 14th, 2020
Warehouse 94
Distributor Pandemic Index Has Largest Non-Holiday Gain Yet
It bucked a three-month holding pattern of low to mid-single-digit growth.
Dec 10th, 2020
Carsalestn
Big Three Profits Surge Despite Sales Slump
The only automakers registering year-over-year sales increases were Tesla, Mazda and Kia.
Dec 9th, 2020
In this June 11, 2020 file photo, workers on scaffolding lay blocks on one of the larger buildings at a development site where various residential units and commercial sites are under construction in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa. U.S. productivity increased at a solid 4.6% pace in the July-September quarter, slightly below the initial estimate, while labor costs fell at a slower pace. The Labor Department reported that the third quarter increase in productivity was below the first estimate a month ago of a 4.9% increase.
US Productivity Increased at 4.6% Rate in Third Quarter
Productivity had surged at a 10.6% rate in the second quarter, but the data has been volatile.
Dec 8th, 2020
Hiring Sign Ap
Business Economists See Full Recovery Before 2022
That's more optimism than they were showing a couple months ago.
Dec 7th, 2020
Fasteners I Stocks
Following PMI, Nov. Fastener Distributor Index Tapers Down
The modest month-to-month decline was despite solid readings in the FDI's salex index and six-month outlook.
Dec 4th, 2020
Cargo cranes take containers off a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash., Nov. 4, 2019.
US Trade Deficit Rises 1.7% to $63.1B in October
So far this year, the overall gap in trade is up 9.5%.
Dec 4th, 2020
In this Nov. 28 photo, customers browse while shopping for books at the Strand Bookstore, an independent family-owned bookstore founded in 1927 in New York.
Fed Report: Virus Surge Slowing US Economy
The report said that among the sectors doing better were manufacturing, housing construction and existing home sales.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Warehouse2
Distributor Pandemic Index Holds Steady Despite Component Variation
The index showed a modest year-over-year gain for the holiday-shortened selling week of Thanksgiving.
Dec 2nd, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden at an event to introduce nominees and appointees to economic policy posts, The Queen theater, Wilmington, Del., Dec. 1, 2020.
Biden Says He Won't Immediately Lift China Tariffs
The president-elect says he wants to maximize his leverage in future talks with the U.S.'s geopolitical rival.
Dec 2nd, 2020
A construction worker walks down a staircase in the scaffolding of TSX Broadway under construction on Oct. 29 in New York's Times Square.
US Construction Spending Continues Climb, Up 1.3% in October
During the first ten months of 2020, construction spending is up 4.3 percent over the same period last year.
Dec 1st, 2020
Pedestrians walk in front of the Galeries Lafayette department store illuminated as part of Christmas lightings, in Paris.
Glimmers of Hope for World Economy, but Dangers Lurk
Reopening won’t be enough to make up for sales lost during the pandemic.
Dec 1st, 2020