Sandvik Coromant Relocating US Headquarters to North Carolina in May

The updated facility will house the company's production unit, Sandvik Coromant Center and offices all in one common location.

Oct 21st, 2020
Sandvik Coromant
Sandvik Coromant

FAIR LAWN, NJ — Sean Holt, President of Sales Area Americas for Sandvik Coromant, announced Tuesday the relocation of the company's US corporate headquarters to Mebane, NC in May 2021. In a previous announcement, Holt shared the news of the renovation of the current Sandvik Coromant Production Unit to include a new Sandvik Coromant Center to be built in the same location.

Sandvik Coromant To Relocate Its Corporate Us Headquarters To Mebane Nc 1602856851Sandvik CoromantThe updated facility in Mebane will house the company's production unit, Sandvik Coromant Center and offices all in one common location. Mebane, NC is situated in the heart of aerospace and automotive manufacturing, which will allow Sandvik Coromant to be close to customers and partners. In addition, Mebane is located near the “Research Triangle” of North Carolina State University, Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in neighboring Raleigh-Durham.

According to Holt, “Bringing together all company functions in one location will increase internal synergies, alignment and cross-functional collaboration. With all departments present in Mebane, we will provide our customers and partners with a fully integrated, state-of-the-art immersion into the latest technologies and machining applications.”

The Sandvik Coromant Mebane Production Unit will continue to manufacture high-quality special and standard products for a variety of industries. In addition to new office space, the new Mebane Sandvik Coromant Center will be a central hub for knowledge sharing, skills growth, R&D testing and customer projects. Using digital live machining (DLM), the Mebane Center will play a key role in bringing people together both physically and virtually to advance metal cutting and digital machining around the world.

"“We see great value in having our US headquarters, Sandvik Coromant Center and Production Unit together," Hold added. "We also acknowledge the current uncertainty in the market and the fast-changing business environment. We need to take decisions that allow us to continue to be agile and cost aware in order to invest for the future. The relocation to Mebane is in line with that ambition."

The Sandvik Coromant Center and offices in Schaumburg, IL will remain open to serve customers and partners in the large manufacturing population of the midwestern United States. Other Sandvik Coromant Centers in Sales Area Americas includes Jundiaí, Brazil and Querétaro, Mexico.

Part of global industrial engineering group Sandvik, Sandvik Coromant is at the forefront of manufacturing tools, machining solutions and knowledge that drive industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and into the next industrial era. Educational support, extensive R&D investment and strong customer partnerships ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 3,100 patents worldwide, employs over 7,900 staff, and is represented in 150 countries.

