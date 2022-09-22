Optimas Bolsters Business Intelligence Team

The division will develop forecasts to help customers make more informed decisions.

Optimas Solutions
Sep 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 22 At 2 44 20 Pm

WOOD DALE, Ill. — Optimas Solutions, a manufacturer and distributor of fasteners, inventory management services and supply chain solutions, recently reached a vital milestone in its "Forward Faster" transformation strategy.

The benchmark included onboarding key business intelligence personnel, implementing new analytics tools, and publishing custom certified reporting to provide predictive, personalized forecasts for customers.

 "The goal of the BI team is to develop forecasting data analytics that helps customers make more informed decisions, particularly with industrial-tier manufacturing clients and mid-tier supply chain suppliers" said Daniel Harms, president of the Americas for Optimas. "In the past year, the BI team has increased from two to 11 teammates, creating and filling many vital business analytics roles that serve Optimas’ audiences.” 

The BI team focuses on supply chain digitization initiatives, such as upgrading software tools with NetSuite, ToolsGroup and Tableau. And within the first several months of the strategy, the team has greatly impacted customers' and suppliers' businesses using data and analytics from a single source of truth. For example, the BI team has developed a library of 120 reports that employees can customize to analyze inventory management, inflation, sales and customer relationships, sourcing and demand planning. These newly created reports provide users with self-service tools to actively manage each portion of the business.  

"This is a critical next step as we move Forward Faster toward transformation," said Mark Korba, vice president, business intelligence, Americas. "We've already received solid customer feedback on our ability to provide better insight into purchasing, inventory management and optimization of the fastener supply chain. In short, these tools are helping customers with visibility and assurance by enabling them to know how the fasteners affect their overall manufacturing operations."

The same can be said about suppliers to Optimas. The BI team is working more closely with this integral group to use data and analytics to manage inventory, improve the supply chain and reduce costs.

"When we set out to break down our plan into well-defined areas of improvement, it was important that all of them track back to or support our overall goals," Harms said. "We did an excellent job of defining those workstreams and are tackling each with integrity and great specificity to improve every aspect of the business. The Business Intelligence team has been a big part of making this happen as we strive to be a technology and data-driven organization."

Latest in Business Technology
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
I Stock 1249085781
Industrial Supply Chains Embrace Automation, Connectivity, Intelligence
April 27, 2022
Silos 137173421 4368x2912
How Manufacturers Can Avoid Data Silos
April 22, 2022
I Stock 1391621388
Home Depot Creates Executive 'Customer Experience' Role
April 22, 2022
Related Stories
I Stock 1249085781
Business Technology
Industrial Supply Chains Embrace Automation, Connectivity, Intelligence
I Stock 1391621388
Business Technology
Home Depot Creates Executive 'Customer Experience' Role
I Stock 1295900106
Business Technology
How AI Can Increase Productivity and Profitability Across All Distributors’ Sales Channels
22
Business Technology
1sourcevend Expands Inventory Management Options with New Touchscreen
More in Business Technology
I Stock 1249085781
Business Technology
Industrial Supply Chains Embrace Automation, Connectivity, Intelligence
Although many IIoT pilot projects are underway, few organizations are fully scaling up.
April 27, 2022
Silos 137173421 4368x2912
Business Technology
How Manufacturers Can Avoid Data Silos
Breaking down the barriers to data access and visualization pays off in a number of ways.
April 22, 2022
I Stock 1391621388
Business Technology
Home Depot Creates Executive 'Customer Experience' Role
The new position aims to create a seamless experience in stores, online or on mobile devices.
April 22, 2022
I Stock 510471182
Sales
How Digital Marketing Propels You to Your Next Level of Sales
Content relevance and value proposition is what our cherished customers continuously require.
April 7, 2022
Jantn
Business Technology
5 Minutes with ID: Jan Poehland On the State of EDI in Distribution
We chat with the CEO of Comparatio on how usage of EDI among distributors has changed since the pandemic started, and it's evolving role going forward.
March 21, 2022
I Stock 1282633951
Technology & Software
Distributors Are Turning to Business Process Analytics Tools for Structure Amid Disruption
Tony Higgins explains how BPA is helping distributors identify and analyze how work is being performed and the business processes that can be improved.
March 14, 2022
22
Business Technology
1sourcevend Expands Inventory Management Options with New Touchscreen
The new display screen offers an upgrade in the size, quality and interactions with 1sourcevending's users and how they locate and select items from machines.
March 9, 2022
Two choke valves, optimized with IMI Critical’s DRAG technology, after 3D printing with Velo3D’s Sapphire system and finishing.
Business Technology
Additive Manufacturing Poised to Make a Value Impact on Oil & Gas Supply Chain
O&G operators need a way to acquire key replacement parts reliably and quickly.
March 8, 2022
I Stock 1158862088
Operations
Protect Value During M&A Integrations with Better Tech and Real-Time Data
Technology can play a major role in mitigating disruption throughout an integration and beyond — and buyers know it.
March 7, 2022
World Map With Connection Lines 000050371048 Medium
E-Commerce
Alibaba Survey Shows Digitization Strategies are Paying Off
Digitized businesses reported higher levels of optimism, stronger sales performance, larger anticipated investments and more global exports.
March 1, 2022
Celigo Image
Business Technology
Beat Supply Chain Issues by Automating Your EDI Systems
More than 80% of warehouses today have no automation whatsoever.
January 24, 2022
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Business Technology
The State of Manufacturing Cybersecurity in 2022
The growing reliance on digital technology has made manufacturers among the most viable targets for cybercrime perpetrators.
February 7, 2022
5minthumbnailep27
Video
5 Minutes With ID: Proton's Benj Cohen on AI's Evolving Role for Distributors
We all keep hearing about the benefits of artificial intelligence in production operations, but what about for distributors. We break that down here with Benj Cohen.
January 25, 2022
Asfasd
Mergers & Acquisitions
Epicor Acquires WMS Provider JMO Business Systems, Expanding in Automotive Aftermarket and OE Parts
It extends Epicor’s portfolio of business growth solutions to virtually every functional area of the automotive parts and service industry.
January 19, 2022
Proton Logo (1)
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Distributor Growth Platform Proton.ai Nets $20M in Series A Funding
Proton.ai’s SaaS platform saw its monthly recurring revenue increase by 241% over the past year.
January 18, 2022