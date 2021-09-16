Conexiom Launches The Conexiom Platform, Expanding Business Automation Offerings

As the next generation of the company's cloud-based automation technology, The Conexion Platform has expanded to include supply chain and accounts payable automation solutions.

Sep 16th, 2021
Conexiom
F0 Dcd34 A 0566 4 C04 8 C44 80 E007 B5 Ecac

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — On Sept. 16, Conexiom, a provider of trade document automation solutions, introduced The Conexiom Platform, the next generation of their cloud-based automation technology. Adding to their existing Sales Automation Solution, The Conexiom Platform has expanded to include Supply Chain and Accounts Payable Automation Solutions to address additional critical business processes for customers.

The Conexiom Platform focuses on automating documents for companies’ most critical business processes – order-to-cash (O2C) and procure-to-pay (P2P). Customers choose Conexiom to:

  • Create operations that scale: Whether employees are manually entering orders or invoices, touchless automation is one of the most powerful ways to streamline operations and win back thousands of hours of staff time per year. 

  • Improve customer experience: Fast, accurate order processing means higher on-time, in-full order rates and happier customers with less churn.

  • Gain greater visibility into supply chains: Automating documents in the P2P process means procurement teams have access to accurate data in real time, enabling them to proactively anticipate and respond to supply chain shifts.

  • Reduce costly AP errors: Invoice errors result in late fees, overpayment and even double payments to your vendors. Reducing error from manual data entry means cost and time savings for your business and reduced friction in your vendor relationships.

  • Increase employee satisfaction and retention: By eliminating manual, repetitive work, staff can refocus their time on higher-value activities that keep them engaged. 

“The combination of heightened B2B customer expectations and the unpredictability of global supply chains has given businesses a mandate to automate,” said Ray Grady, President & CEO of Conexiom. “Businesses that want to stay competitive and modernize are realizing that seamless operations are table stakes. The companies that are winning market share are focused on being customer-centric. With the expansion of our platform, I’m excited to see how we can continue to help customers achieve transformative automation outcomes, not only in their order-to-cash processes, but throughout their entire supply chain. By automating their operations, our customers are able to scale their human capital, cut costs, and most importantly – focus on their customers.”

Companies spend billions per year on digital transformation initiatives, yet over half of B2B transactions still involve emailing documents between parties and manually entering them into their systems. By automating these processes, customers can focus on building frictionless customer relationships, creating resilient operations that scale as their business grows and delivering efficiencies to the bottom line.

The Conexiom Platform addresses this digital automation gap, helping businesses to automate their document processing by accurately extracting data from unstructured trade documents, such as purchase orders or invoices, and transforming it into structured data in the businesses’ system of record or engagement.

Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products, has already adopted The Conexiom Platform to address specific use cases. According to Rose McDaniel, Director of National Operations at Graybar, "Conexiom is the type of provider that I hope Graybar is to all our customers. They listened to our challenges and delivered an industry-leading solution that has automated how we process complex transactions and helped us reduce manual data entry.”

The launch of The Conexiom Platform follows a record-setting H1 2021 with 65% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by increased global demand for automating order-to-cash (O2C) and procure-to-pay (P2P) processes. The company also recently opened offices London, England and Munich, Germany to help European customers drive greater revenue, reduce costs, and deliver superior customer experiences.

About Conexiom

The Conexiom Platform is the market-leading cloud solution for automating trade documents within business-to-business transactions. These documents are often the most challenging part of modernizing Order-to-Cash and Procure-to-Pay business processes. Manufacturers and distributors across the globe, such as Graybar, Genpak, Honeywell, and Lonza, trust Conexiom to create resilient operations that scale, drive growth, reduce costs, and build frictionless relationships with their customers and suppliers.

Conexiom is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and has offices in Kitchener, Ontario; London, England; Munich, Germany; and Chicago, Illinois.

More in Business Technology
I Stock 534601787
Why Pursuing Unified Workflow Will Handicap Your Organization, and a Superior Approach, Courtesy of Your Local Restaurant
Ballistix leader Justin Roff-Marsh explains how prioritizing organization-wide workflow is often a mistake, and what should instead be the focus.
Aug 23rd, 2021
Right now, many warehouses are understaffed, making it difficult for supply chains to holistically meet faster delivery requirements and manage the rising rates of returns brought on by widespread click-and-collect and home delivery services.
What Warehouse Operators Should Consider Before Investing in Automation
Explore the three key actions every organization should contemplate.
Aug 10th, 2021
I Stock 1201645264
Q&A: What is the Outlook for Smart Factories?
"Smart Factory" has rapidly gone from concept to commonplace in manufacturing. What exactly are smart factories and what's their near-term outlook? We chat with a Deloitte expert about it.
Aug 18th, 2021
Dw Partstown Press Release Img 724w
Parts Town, Davisware Launch Parts Purchasing Automation Tool for Food Equipment Buyers
The foodservice parts distributor and ERP solutions provider say the tool streamlines the entire parts purchasing process.
Aug 17th, 2021
Faeb6ec5791df123d2705a9b1dfe8c67 b Ree Ka Bg 900x600
Is Vending Worth the Cost for Distributors?
Vending has grown significantly this past decade as a distributor service, especially amid the pandemic. Here's how to determine if it's right for your customers' needs.
Aug 13th, 2021
I Stock 1230144854
The ROI of Cloud-Based ERP Technology
Cloud capabilities enable you to cost effectively extend your reach to new customers and grow.
Aug 11th, 2021
I Stock 1250152532
How Emerging Tech Can Help B2B Companies Capitalize on Online Buying Behaviors
Industrial brands have an ample opportunity — and it’s one partly driven by shifts catalyzed during the pandemic.
Jul 28th, 2021
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
How Automation Is Changing Manufacturing's Job Dynamic
While automation has brought more robots and technology into supply chains, people remain the driving force.
Jul 28th, 2021
I Stock 1283514486
Delivering the Future of Shipping and Logistics with AI and Machine Learning
Our Q&A discusses how for companies to globally scale and lower costs effectively, they need to invest in technology to modernize their processes and streamline operations.
Jul 23rd, 2021
I Stock 1250152532
The Brainstorm: E-commerce Deployment Strategies
How to plan for e-commerce deployment options and their implications on the total cost of ownership and customer experience?
Jul 22nd, 2021
Ibc Epicor Logos
IBC Adds Epicor Software as a Service Provider Partner
IBC members will have access to solutions to help scale and grow supported Epicor solutions including EDI, customer relationship management, inventory management and more.
Jul 20th, 2021
I Stock 1206798891
The Top 5 Reasons Distributors are Warming Up to Digital Transformation
Mark Jordan explains how an ERP system that provides the industry-specific capabilities and agility required to expand your market footprint and reach business goals is vital to survival.
Jul 20th, 2021