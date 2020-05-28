Fluid Power Distributor SunSource Partners with LeadMethod on Sales Process

LeadMethod provides a modern solution to support SunSource’s process for lead management.

May 28th, 2020
LeadMethod
BEND, OR — SunSource, a distributor of fluid power, fluid process, fluid conveyance and industrial repair services in North America, has partnered with LeadMethod to support the sales process with additional capabilities in lead management and routing for customer service.

Sun SourceIn addition to creating efficiencies for sales and marketing processes, the Addison, IL-based company will also leverage the LeadMethod software platform to improve its communication with partner manufacturers on leads.

“SunSource is a powerhouse in the industrial and mobile distribution market, and we are excited to help them create efficiencies in the sales process and offer solutions to support customer response,” said Justin Johnson, LeadMethod CEO. “They have built competitive advantages in so many different aspects of their business and we are looking forward to helping them better collaborate with customers and manufacturers to support sales growth.”

Lead Method Web Site Logo1The LeadMethod software gives SunSource the ability to: 

  • Improve lead capture and distribution from customers and manufacturers
  • Qualify and append each lead with market-rich data that supports SunSource with information to provide personalized customer support
  • Creates efficiencies for the sales process by providing SunSource Account Managers with an easy-to-use software and a mobile-friendly platform when supporting customers with their needs
  • Provide manufacturers with automated feedback on the status of their leads to support reporting and measuring ROI of marketing campaigns

The result is a competitive advantage for both SunSource and its manufacturing partners, allowing them to not only manage their lead process more efficiently, but also take action on promising prospects much faster.

“LeadMethod has been a great partner for us as they offer a solution that can help our account managers continue to provide exceptional support for our customers and create efficiencies for improved collaboration with our suppliers,” said Eric Kurdziel, Sr. Digital Marketing Manager at SunSource. “We’re looking forward to using the platform as an additional tool that allows our account managers to provide superior service to our customers and support our process for lead management.”

