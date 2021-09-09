3 Ways Inventory Apps Can Improve Cycle Counting for Distributors

There are ways to enhance cycle counting to understand your item usage at a granular level, optimizing inventory levels and reducing costs.

Sep 9th, 2021
Rock Rockwell
Warehouse 81 Small
Mike Hockett/Industrial Distribution

A distributor’s most expensive asset is their inventory. To manage it wisely and avoid overstocking while reliably serving customers requires sophisticated inventory tracking. While implementing a cycle counting program is an improvement over annual physical inventory counts, there are ways to enhance cycle counting to understand your item usage at a granular level, optimizing inventory levels and reducing costs. 

Why cycle counting works 

Cycle counting is an inventory management process wherein smaller batches of stock are methodically counted on a regular basis. While it takes discipline and a good system to implement cycle counting, it has many advantages over a physical inventory. 

  • Cycle counting is a continuous process that can be conducted during a typical business day. A physical inventory is usually done at a company’s fiscal year-end and requires shutting down any inventory activity – including receiving and shipping – to ensure an accurate count. This is an expensive proposition in terms of labor and lost revenue. 

  • Cycle counting does not require significant resources and is more accurate. Physical inventory is often done manually, which entails a significant amount of time, pulls staff from revenue-generating tasks and is prone to errors. 

  • Errors, such as misplaced or missing inventory, are found much more quickly than the typical year-end inventory where they can go undiscovered for months. 

  • It’s not a one-size-fits-all process. There are ways to segment important inventory from slower-moving or less important items.

Go beyond traditional cycle counting 

While technology has enabled more efficient and accurate approaches to inventory tracking, a data-driven cycle-counting process can be a game-changer for your bottom line. For distributors, there are ways to go beyond traditional cycle counting to amplify the tracking of your biggest capital asset. 

1. Expand the Classifications  

Most distributors place inventory into categories, which are then used to determine how often to conduct cycle counting. The most often-used method, “ABC classification,” consigns items into the following categories: 

  • A – High-value, high-turnover, must-have-in-stock items 
  • B – Fairly important items that don’t turn over as often as A items 
  • C – Low turnover items 

To refine your inventory tracking, don’t limit classifications to ABC categories. Invest in technology that allows you to define multiple inventory categories and set up individual counting cycles for each.  

For example, if you’re a supplier of medical equipment, high-value items like defibrillators would be considered “A” items. However, high-turnover items like gloves and PPE could also be classified as “A” items, but would need to be counted at a much higher frequency to ensure adequate stocking levels. 

2. Segment inventory for targeted tracking 

Inventory needs to be segmented to be cycle counted effectively and there are three ways to divide inventory into categories: 

Arbitrary – a preference based on a company’s needs. For example, on a manufacturer’s production line, an inexpensive fastener may get classified as an A item because it’s an item vital to the assembly and ensures the production line never goes down. 

Extended Cost – based on the unit cost for an item multiplied by the total number of units on hand currently. 

Inventory Turns – based on the number of times an inventory item is sold or used in a strictly defined time period.  

Once you’ve determined how to segment your inventory, good inventory management technology will continually evaluate item usage and automatically reassign the items to the correct segment based on pre-defined classifications. The difference between automatic and fixed segmentation is as follows: 

Automatic Segmentation – determined by actual usage of the material. For example, if you set up items valued at $1,000+ to be A items and a $950 item has a price increase that causes it to exceed $1,000, the item will automatically be included in the A classification and will be counted more often. Conversely, if the value of an item falls from $1,100 to $890, it will automatically move from an A to a B classification. 

Fixed Segmentation – classification does not change unless done manually. However, notifications should be generated when the item runs low to upgrade the classification if required. 

Investing in technology that provides automatic and fixed segmentation permits distributors to automate the process as much as possible, while allowing for exceptions. 

3. Utilize technology for real-time usage tracking 

For distributors that provide the value-added service of vendor-managed or customer-managed inventory for their customers’ stockrooms or service trucks, the use of technology such as scanners and sensor bins allows them to track usage in real-time. 

Using an app that collects the usage data from the stockroom as items are consumed, distributors know exactly what and how much is being used and what to replenish. 

Sensor Bins automate the tracking and replenishment process and provide the most accurate and current information. With IoT weight sensors under item bins that are integrated with an inventory management software, this technology converts bin weights to quantity to allow complete inventory counts multiple times a day with zero human intervention and can also trigger replenishment orders to the distributor’s ERP software. 

By investing in automated replenishment software for point-of-use applications such as service trucks or stockrooms, distributors can conduct daily cycle counting without traveling to the customer site, allowing them to redirect sales reps to revenue-generating tasks.  

The Final Word

RockwellRockwellAmplifying cycle counting by tailoring classifications and segmentation to your particular industry or customer’s needs and employing technology to put real-time usage data in your hands enables distributors to optimize their biggest asset, reducing costs and improving customer service.  

 

Rock Rockwell is CEO of eTurns, a point of use inventory management app that automates inventory replenishment in stockroom and service trucks using phones, RFID and TrackStock SensorBins™. Contact Rockwell at rock@eturns.com. 

Related
Warehouse Oasfd
How Distributors Can Meet Consigned Inventory Cost-Reduction Targets
Jul 14th, 2021
Warehouse 14a
6 Best Practices to Win with Consigned Inventory
Apr 16th, 2021
More in Business Technology
7 Strategies for Growth
Sponsored
7 Strategies for Growth
It’s been 60 years since U.S. business leaders have had the chance to ride a 6% GDP expansion. Download this how-to guide detailing seven strategic pillars to save money and grow new revenue streams for your business.
Sep 1st, 2021
I Stock 1201645264
Q&A: What is the Outlook for Smart Factories?
"Smart Factory" has rapidly gone from concept to commonplace in manufacturing. What exactly are smart factories and what's their near-term outlook? We chat with a Deloitte expert about it.
Aug 18th, 2021
Dw Partstown Press Release Img 724w
Parts Town, Davisware Launch Parts Purchasing Automation Tool for Food Equipment Buyers
The foodservice parts distributor and ERP solutions provider say the tool streamlines the entire parts purchasing process.
Aug 17th, 2021
Faeb6ec5791df123d2705a9b1dfe8c67 b Ree Ka Bg 900x600
Is Vending Worth the Cost for Distributors?
Vending has grown significantly this past decade as a distributor service, especially amid the pandemic. Here's how to determine if it's right for your customers' needs.
Aug 13th, 2021
I Stock 1230144854
The ROI of Cloud-Based ERP Technology
Cloud capabilities enable you to cost effectively extend your reach to new customers and grow.
Aug 11th, 2021
I Stock 1250152532
How Emerging Tech Can Help B2B Companies Capitalize on Online Buying Behaviors
Industrial brands have an ample opportunity — and it’s one partly driven by shifts catalyzed during the pandemic.
Jul 28th, 2021
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
How Automation Is Changing Manufacturing's Job Dynamic
While automation has brought more robots and technology into supply chains, people remain the driving force.
Jul 28th, 2021
I Stock 1283514486
Delivering the Future of Shipping and Logistics with AI and Machine Learning
Our Q&A discusses how for companies to globally scale and lower costs effectively, they need to invest in technology to modernize their processes and streamline operations.
Jul 23rd, 2021
I Stock 1250152532
The Brainstorm: E-commerce Deployment Strategies
How to plan for e-commerce deployment options and their implications on the total cost of ownership and customer experience?
Jul 22nd, 2021
Ibc Epicor Logos
IBC Adds Epicor Software as a Service Provider Partner
IBC members will have access to solutions to help scale and grow supported Epicor solutions including EDI, customer relationship management, inventory management and more.
Jul 20th, 2021
I Stock 1206798891
The Top 5 Reasons Distributors are Warming Up to Digital Transformation
Mark Jordan explains how an ERP system that provides the industry-specific capabilities and agility required to expand your market footprint and reach business goals is vital to survival.
Jul 20th, 2021
Kpi Logo Primary Color
Kuecker Logistics Group, Pulse Integration and QC Software to Merge
The new company, KPI, is said to be well positioned to serve the requirements of the fast-growing warehouse automation space.
Jul 20th, 2021