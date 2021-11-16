Tomkins Solutions Appoints Material Handling Integration VP

RALEIGH, NC — Tompkins Solutions, a supply chain consulting and services firm, has named Roy Smith vice president of sales of its material handling integration division. In this role, Smith will be responsible for driving sales revenue and growth by building and maintaining customer relationships and delivering best-in-breed material handling integration solutions.

Smith has over 35 years of sales management and logistics engineering experience, designing and supplying more than $100 million of material handling solutions for companies across a wide variety of industries, including automotive, food production and manufacturing, among others. His extensive systems expertise includes, but is not limited to, automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), automated guided vehicles (AGVs), conveyors, robotics and other warehouse automation solutions. Prior to joining Tompkins, Smith was the southwest regional sales manager for Interroll, the leading global provider of material handling solutions.

“We are excited to welcome Roy to the Tompkins team,” said David Latona, co-CEO of Tompkins Solutions. “His strong track record of developing long-term business relationships and vast knowledge of material handling systems make him an invaluable resource to our organization and our clients.”

Smith holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Western Michigan University.

Tompkins Solutions, a subsidiary of Tompkins International, is a global supply chain services firm dedicated to helping clients achieve supply chain excellence and profitable growth. Founded in 1975, Tompkins has integrated its decades of experience in strategy, commerce, logistics and technology to provide unique supply chain consulting and material handling integration solutions. Tompkins is headquartered in Raleigh, NC and has offices throughout North America.