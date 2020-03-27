Take ID's 2020 Survey of Distributor Operations

Dear Industrial Distribution reader,

Every year since ID began publication as Mill Times in 1911, we’ve sought to provide our audience with reliable, useful data about the industrial supply landscape. And for the past 72 years, one of the key ways we’ve done that is through ID’s annual Survey of Distributor Operations. This survey polls our readership for data on industrial distributor’s demographics; thoughts on business challenges and economy; technology usage; supplier relations; financial performance; the role of the distributor; employment and more.

ID’s 2020 Survey of Distributor Operations is now open, and we’re asking for your help, as the more responses this survey receives, the more accurate and useful the resulting data will be. Your response data is kept completely confidential and all published written responses will be anonymous.

Note: We are looking for responses from distributors only.

Please take some time to fill out this year's survey. As a special thanks, everyone who completes the survey will be entered in a drawing to win one of five $10 American Express gift cards.

To participate, click this link, or copy and paste the following into your browser: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JBMPNQZ

The 73rd Annual Survey of Distributor Operations will appear in the May/June print issue of Industrial Distribution magazine, and then on our website and daily newsletters.

See our 2019 Survey report here

See our 2018 Survey report here: Part 1, Part 2