Motion to Acquire Southern California Company

Thompson Industrial Supply operates two Los Angeles-area locations.

Industrial Distribution staff
Feb 13, 2025
Motion

Motion has signed an agreement to acquire Southern California distributor Thompson Industrial Supply, the MRO giant announced Wednesday.

Thompson, Motion officials said, is a leading regional provider of industrial technology solutions, including bearings, gear reducers, motors, hydraulics, pneumatics and automation, as well as fabrication and belt shop services. The company’s Rancho Cucamonga, California, headquarters houses multiple mills and lathes, robotic welders, and shops for gearbox modification and custom hydraulic hoses.

Thompson employs 45 workers between its headquarters facility and a second location in South El Monte, California.

Alabama-based Motion — no. 2 on ID’s 2024 Big 50 list — said the deal would expand its footprint on the West Coast.

“Thompson Industrial Supply is a highly reputable business, and we are thrilled to have their incredibly talented employees join the Motion team,” Motion President James Howe said in the announcement. “We also look forward to further bolstering our leadership position and impact to the Southern California market.”

Gary Thompson, the family-owned company’s majority owner, will “transition” the business, Motion said, while other members of the family will remain in their current roles. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the month; additional terms — including financial details — were not disclosed.

The deal is Motion’s third acquisition already this year, joining West Texas’ M.B. McKee and Honolulu’s Maguire Bearing Company.

