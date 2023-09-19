Southwire Acquires Genesis Wire & Cable

Genesis is currently owned by Resideo Technologies.

Southwire Co. LLC
Sep 19, 2023
Header Genesis
Southwire

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Southwire Company LLC and Resideo Technologies Inc. on Tuesday announced a definitive agreement for the sale by Resideo to Southwire of its Genesis Wire & Cable business, a leading low-voltage wire and cable manufacturer based in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the next 30 days, subject to customary closing conditions. 

"We are excited to welcome the Genesis team to Southwire," said Rich Stinson, Southwire’s president and CEO. "The strong brand and quality reputation Genesis has built over the last three decades is a perfect fit for Southwire and our focus on innovation, service and quality. Their product offering provides an opportunity to share our innovative solutions with even more customers, positioning us for success both now and in the future.” 

Genesis is a leading U.S. low-voltage cable manufacturer, providing critical connection for a wide range of residential and commercial applications, including comfort, security, network and communications, entertainment, and fire and safety. The company serves a broad set of distributors, dealers and professional contractor customers.

"The sale of Genesis is an exciting step in our ongoing work to optimize our product portfolio by divesting a non-core asset and sharpening our focus on our long-term strategy and margin goals,” said Jay Geldmacher, Resideo’s president and CEO. “We are pleased with the value realized for this non-strategic asset and we continue to explore value creation opportunities across our Products & Solutions portfolio." 

With 187 employees, Genesis manufactures approximately 70% of its products in-house and purchases the remaining 30% as finished goods ready for distribution from other third-party manufacturers. 

“We’re excited to welcome the Genesis Cable team to Southwire,” said Norman Adkins, COO at Southwire. “The company’s expertise in low-voltage wire and cable production will be instrumental as we continue to expand into new and emerging markets, especially within the Security and HVAC sales channels.”

"This is also an exciting opportunity for the Genesis team, who will join a well-recognized leader in Southwire,” said Geldmacher. “We look forward to continuing the strong partnership between Genesis and our ADI Global Distribution business and the opportunity to expand our relationship with Southwire."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
September 1, 2023
Deal
Iowa Spring Acquires Northeast Spring
September 18, 2023
From left: Chuck Reimel, Pye-Barker VP of business development, Iowa Fire owner Brett Pruitt, Iowa Fire VP Kris Schultz, and Pye-Barker Regional Director Chris Jensen.
Pye-Barker Acquires Iowa Fire Equipment Company
September 15, 2023
From left to right: Mirko Merlo, CERATIZIT Executive Board Member, Melissa Albeck, Randy Jones, Ric DiOrio and Andreas Lackner.
Tooling Co. CERATIZIT Acquires Xceliron Corp.
September 14, 2023
Related Stories
From left: Chuck Reimel, Pye-Barker VP of business development, Iowa Fire owner Brett Pruitt, Iowa Fire VP Kris Schultz, and Pye-Barker Regional Director Chris Jensen.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires Iowa Fire Equipment Company
From left to right: Mirko Merlo, CERATIZIT Executive Board Member, Melissa Albeck, Randy Jones, Ric DiOrio and Andreas Lackner.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tooling Co. CERATIZIT Acquires Xceliron Corp.
I Stock 150915075
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Agrees to Acquire BrownCo
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
91% of manufacturers and 79% of distributors still process documents manually, according to our new research. Is your company still relying on manual processing for critical documents like purchase orders and AP invoices? Automation could be a key competitive differentiator during a downturn.
September 1, 2023
From left: Chuck Reimel, Pye-Barker VP of business development, Iowa Fire owner Brett Pruitt, Iowa Fire VP Kris Schultz, and Pye-Barker Regional Director Chris Jensen.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires Iowa Fire Equipment Company
The company now operates more than 170 locations across 40 states.
September 15, 2023
From left to right: Mirko Merlo, CERATIZIT Executive Board Member, Melissa Albeck, Randy Jones, Ric DiOrio and Andreas Lackner.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tooling Co. CERATIZIT Acquires Xceliron Corp.
Xceliron is an expert in solid carbide special tools for the aerospace industry.
September 14, 2023
I Stock 150915075
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Agrees to Acquire BrownCo
The Oklahoma company is a distributor of specialty concrete for commercial contractors.
September 12, 2023
New Location
Mergers & Acquisitions
Flexpak Acquires Katzke Packaging
The deal will expand the company's presence in Colorado.
September 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 12 At 9 22 03 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Ralik
The Quebec company distributes paper goods, packaging materials, and safety and janitorial products.
September 12, 2023
I Stock 1477647116
Mergers & Acquisitions
Watsco Acquires Gateway Supply
The deal will add 16 locations in key Sun Belt markets.
September 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 07 At 3 50 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harrington Process Solutions Acquired by Bain Capital
The California piping and fluid process products distributor will continue under its current management.
September 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 07 At 3 19 51 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires S&H Building Material
The deal will expand Beacon's operations in the Long Island market.
September 7, 2023
Univar Solutions Inc
Mergers & Acquisitions
Univar Solutions Acquires FloChem
FloChem is a leader in chemicals and dispensing systems in eastern Canada.
September 7, 2023
Contact Us Hero
Mergers & Acquisitions
Timken Acquires Des-Case
The Nashville company makes specialty filtration products for industrial lubricants.
September 6, 2023
Applied Industrial Technologies facility.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Acquires Bearing Distributors, Cangro Industries
The companies provide bearings, power transmission, industrial motion, service and repair.
September 5, 2023
Singer Industrial City Map American Hose Hardware 01 1024x580
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds American Hose & Hardware
AH&H will operate under Singer's industrial rubber division.
September 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 05 At 2 44 05 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Closes Acquisition of RENO Hardware
The Southern California distributor will expand White Cap's operations in the Southwest.
September 5, 2023
45445 Pumie Hdw
Mergers & Acquisitions
Summit Brands Acquires Pumie Abrasive Line
The cleaning products manufacturer purchased the brand from United States Pumice Company.
September 5, 2023