Solve Industrial Motion Group Acquires SPB-USA

The deal marks the company's first purchase of a wholesale supplier.

Solve Industrial Motion Group
Feb 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 16 At 9 13 42 Am

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Solve Industrial Motion Group, a manufacturer and seller of bearings and power-transmission component parts, on Thursday announced its acquisition of SPB-USA LLC., a factory-direct sales and marketing company of Sapporo Precision Inc., the manufacturer of EZO Precision Ball Bearings.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, SPB-USA offers a full range of EZO high precision miniature, thin section, and radial ball bearings used in a wide variety of applications. The manufacturer’s expansive selection of miniature ball bearings that offer top-tier frictional torque performance for high-speed motor applications represents a critical differentiator that supports SPB-USA’s value proposition to its loyal customers.

“As we continue to grow, we’re pleased to bring EZO Bearings into the Solve family,” said Solve CEO Lisa Mitchell. “The manufacturer’s impressive product portfolio – particularly their extensive selection of high precision bearings –enables us to give our customers more solutions for their industrial processes.”

EZO Bearings’ products are used across industrial, scientific and commercial settings, including applications for electric motors, power tools, pumps, measuring devices, office-automation products, medical equipment, food processing equipment and more.

“By joining with Solve, we have the opportunity to distribute our products and miniature bearings to a wider market of OEM and MRO customers seeking specialized solutions, while enhancing our solution set for existing customers through providing access to Solve’s extensive product line” said Mitch Dutton, principal of SPB-USA.

The acquisition further expands Solve’s broad portfolio of precision bearing and power transmission products. The deal for SPB-USA, LLC, follows the additions of MasterDrive, SST Bearing Corporation, and TRITAN Bearings & PT Components in the last year to provide better solutions for original equipment manufacturers, end users, and distributor partners.

