ID's December Industrial Supply M&A Recap

Amid inaugurating a new US President, merger & acquisition and divestment activity in the industrial supply sector remained active. Here on Industrial Distribution, we posted 16 items regarding M&A and divestment activity. That was down from 20 in December and equal to November, but still a solid figure given the natural business tendency to go conservative with M&A activity during a presidential transition.

M&A activity started the month strong and remained so through mid-January, but went quiet over the last one-third of the month until Eaton announced it was buying fellow power supply company Tripp Lite. Eleven of the items were announced on either Jan. 4, 5, 11 or 19.

Below, see what we covered in January in reverse chronological order of their announcement:

Note: ID's office was closed Dec. 25-Jan. 1, so a handful of late December news announcements were published on ID until early January.

See our December M&A recap here

Check out our November M&A recap here

Check out our October M&A recap here

Despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either wasn’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

If your company has M&A news to share, M&A or otherwise, contact ID editor Mike Hockett at mhockett@ien.com.

As always, the best way to stay on top of industrial supply M&A news is to make sure you're subscribed to ID's free daily e-newsletter.