ID's December Industrial Supply M&A Recap

Activity was down slightly from December, but still solid amid a transition to a new US President.

Feb 1st, 2021
Mike Hockett
I Stock 925101084
iStock

Amid inaugurating a new US President, merger & acquisition and divestment activity in the industrial supply sector remained active. Here on Industrial Distribution, we posted 16 items regarding M&A and divestment activity. That was down from 20 in December and equal to November, but still a solid figure given the natural business tendency to go conservative with M&A activity during a presidential transition.

M&A activity started the month strong and remained so through mid-January, but went quiet over the last one-third of the month until Eaton announced it was buying fellow power supply company Tripp Lite. Eleven of the items were announced on either Jan. 4, 5, 11 or 19. 

Below, see what we covered in January  in reverse chronological order of their announcement:

Note: ID's office was closed Dec. 25-Jan. 1, so a handful of late December news announcements were published on ID until early January.

See our December M&A recap here

Check out our November M&A recap here

Check out our October M&A recap here

Despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either wasn’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

If your company has M&A news to share, M&A or otherwise, contact ID editor Mike Hockett at mhockett@ien.com.

As always, the best way to stay on top of industrial supply M&A news is to make sure you're subscribed to ID's free daily e-newsletter.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Sandvika
Sandvik Acquires Stake in AI Manufacturing Software Company Oqton
Oqton provides a secure end-to-end cloud-based manufacturing platform that links data across the complete manufacturing ecosystem.
Jan 15th, 2021
118980672 3256207457810558 6305392235600432629 N
CWC Expands Cross-Country Reach, Acquires Virginia's G/A Safety Supply
California-based Continental Western Corp. is a distributor of industrial packaging and safety supplies with 10 nationwide distribution centers.
Jan 14th, 2021
Staples Office Depot
Staples Approaches Office Depot Again With $2.1B Offer
It comes roughly five years after a previous deal was stopped by the FTC.
Jan 12th, 2021
Hillenbrand Sdfas
Hillenbrand Slims Down by Selling Abel Pumps, Red Valve Businesses
The moves net Hillenbrand a combined $166 million.
Jan 11th, 2021
Ppg
PPG to Acquire German Coatings Maker Wörwag
It follows bolt-ons of fellow paints and coatings suppliers VersaFlex, Ennis-Flint and Tikkurila since the start of December.
Jan 11th, 2021
6fd0be74 5ff4 47bb Bca2 Bc0847f6eb10ere jpg
Speedtech Grows Considerably With Acquisition of Toleeto Fasteners
The SPEEDWRAP Hook & Loop and fasteners manufacturer and VELCRO brand products distributor gains a solid West Coast foothold.
Jan 11th, 2021
Van Meter Asdfasdf
Van Meter Acquires Fellow Electrical Distributor in Kansas
Van Meter has added Wichita-based Mid-West Electrical Supply, a single-branch company.
Jan 5th, 2021
Motion & Control Enterprises
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Cleveland's Diversified Air Systems
Founded in 1979, DAS is a full-service, stocking distributor of air compressors and related products.
Jan 5th, 2021
Distribution Internationala
Distribution International Acquires Fellow Insulation Distributor RB
RB operates two marine distribution and fabrication facilities, located in New Orleans and San Diego.
Jan 5th, 2021
Applied App 20 21
Applied Acquires Automation Distributor Gibson Engineering
It's Applied's third bolt-on in the last 16 months.
Jan 5th, 2021
Wlt419 Wdt Email En
Walter Surface Technologies Acquires Drillco, Triumph Twist Drill
Louisiana-based Drillco and Minnesota-based Triumph significantly expand Walter's high-end metalworking offerings.
Jan 4th, 2021
Imperial Dade
Imperial Dade to Acquire Industrial Soap Company
Based in St. Louis since 1933, Industrial Soap is a family-owned distributor of janitorial supplies.
Jan 4th, 2021