Auto Factories Likely to Stay Closed Another 2 Weeks

Ford, General Motors and FCA factories have been idled for over a month.

Apr 28th, 2020
Tom Krisher
In this June 24, 2019, file photo machines work on a Ford vehicle assembly line at Ford&apos;s Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago.
In this June 24, 2019, file photo machines work on a Ford vehicle assembly line at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago.
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is backing off a planned May 4 restart at its North American factories because some U.S. states still will have stay-home orders in place.

The move likely means that factories of all three Detroit automakers will be idled for at least another two weeks as they negotiate reopening terms with the United Auto Workers union.

“In light of the updated state stay in place orders, the company is re-evaluating its plans to resume its North American operations and will communicate new restart dates in due course,” FCA said Monday night in a statement.

Ford, General Motors and FCA factories have been idled for over a month due to fears of spreading the coronavirus.

In Michigan, where FCA has multiple factories, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is taking a “hard look” at whether to let industrial sectors like manufacturing reopen in the next phase of loosening restrictions.

The Democratic governor also said she will ask the Republican-led Legislature to lengthen her emergency declaration by 28 days before it expires late Thursday.

Brian Rothenberg, a UAW spokesman, said the union hasn’t heard of any restart dates from the automakers. GM said it hasn't announced a start date, while Ford said a date hasn't been determined.

The companies have pledged to monitor workers’ temperatures, redesign work stations and stagger shifts to minimize contact with others, require masks, gloves and other protection equipment, and frequently sanitize factories in an effort to keep workers safe.

But the union wants companies to consider testing workers before they enter factories.

Detroit auto companies employ about 150,000 factory workers mainly in the industrial Midwest, but there are factories from New York to Tennessee and Texas.

More
Warehouse 15a
What Will Distribution Look Like Post-Virus?
ID editor Mike Hockett examines what distribution pandemic responses could remain permanent fixtures.
Apr 28th, 2020
In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo construction equipment made by Caterpillar are readied for export to Asia at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash. Caterpillar Inc. reports financial results Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Caterpillar Profit Tumbles
The equipment manufacturer has been deemed essential, but profits still took a massive dive.
Apr 28th, 2020
Wernersfa
Werner Electric Names New President
Eight-year company veteran Craig Wiedemeier takes over leadership of the electrical distributor.
Apr 27th, 2020
An employee has her temperature taken at the Toyota car factory in Onnaing, northern France, Monday, April 27, 2020.
Nations, States Chart Their Own Paths on Reopening
Hair salons, restaurants and beaches are opening in some states; elsewhere, such steps are weeks away.
Apr 27th, 2020
Epicora
Epicor Launches Portal to Boost Businesses' Online Presence
ECC Express is an e-commerce solution designed to be an affordable and scalable solution that can be implemented in only a few days.
Apr 27th, 2020
I Stock 1210633302
Economists' Outlook Darkens
A third of respondents said their companies had been “severely impacted."
Apr 27th, 2020
Mexico Factory Ap
Mexico Automotive Plants to Reopen with Safeguards
The announcement came three days after the U.S. government launched a campaign to get Mexico to reopen plants.
Apr 27th, 2020
Businessman Touching Upgrade 525018088 5760x3840
Technology in the Face of Uncertainty
Instead of postponing technology projects, smart manufacturers will continue to pursue tools aimed at improving productivity and employee retention.
Apr 24th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on Thursday in Washington.
Trump Signs $484B Virus Aid Bill
Easy passage of this installment belies a bumpier path for future legislation to address the crisis.
Apr 24th, 2020
Ap20089776270454 5e85f13624c87
Price Controls Don't Work
But mask rationing is the exception that proves the rule.
Apr 24th, 2020
Skf E
SKF's Organic Sales Fell 9% in Q1
The bearings maker has closed sites, reduced costs and headcount to mitigate the pandemic's financial impact.
Apr 24th, 2020
Asfga
Pandemic Impact Simulator for Distributors
The tool uses sales data, virus case numbers and government info to predict how much revenue distributors can expect from each state.
Apr 24th, 2020