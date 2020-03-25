DoL Publishes Guidance on Paid Sick Leave Amid Virus

The new guidance aims to teach employees and employees how to utilize protections offered by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

U.S. Department of Labor
Mar 25th, 2020
I Stock 505619620
iStock

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) announced its first round of published guidance to provide information to employees and employers about how each will be able to take advantage of the protections and relief offered by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) when it takes effect on April 1.

FFCRA will help the United States combat and defeat COVID-19 by giving all American businesses with fewer than 500 employees funds to provide employees with paid leave, either for the employee’s own health needs or to care for family members. The legislation will ensure that workers are not forced to choose between their paychecks and the public health measures needed to combat the virus while at the same time reimbursing businesses.

The guidance – provided in a Fact Sheet for Employees, a Fact Sheet for Employers and a Questions and Answers document – addresses critical questions, such as how an employer must count the number of their employees to determine coverage; how small businesses can obtain an exemption; how to count hours for part-time employees; and how to calculate the wages employees are entitled to under this law.

“Providing information to the American workforce is a top priority for the Wage and Hour Division,” said Administrator Cheryl Stanton. “With so many workers and so many employers struggling to find their way in these trying conditions, providing guidance on a rolling basis will allow workers and businesses to prepare for the law to go into effect on April 1, 2020. We remain committed, and are working around the clock to provide the information and tools for employees and employers alike.”

The guidance announced today is just the first round of information and compliance assistance to come from WHD. A workplace poster required for most employers will be published later this week, along with additional fact sheets and more Q&A.

WHD provides additional information on common issues employers and employees face when responding to COVID-19, and its effects on wages and hours worked under the Fair Labor Standards Act and job-protected leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act at https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/pandemic.

For more information about the laws enforced by the WHD, call 866-4US-WAGE, or visit https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd.

For further information about COVID-19, please visit the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More in Home
Volunteers Keshia Link, left, and Dan Peterson unload boxes of donated gloves and alcohol wipes from a car at a drive-up donation site for medical supplies at the University of Washington to help fight the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday, March 24 in Seattle.
Medical Glove Factories Cutting Staff 50%
Malaysia, by far the world’s largest medical glove supplier, is now operating at half capacity just when they're most needed.
Mar 24th, 2020
I Stock 1182824890
The Joys of Working from Home
Integrating work life into the home has rarely been easy, but measures to contain the virus have brought those worlds into sudden and sharp collision.
Mar 24th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room on Monday, March 23.
Trump To Reopen Country in Weeks, Not Months
Health experts have made clear that unless Americans continue to dramatically limit social interaction, the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system.
Mar 24th, 2020
I Stock 1087563600
When to Think Like a Startup
ID executive editor Anna Wells ponders if small businesses spend more time thinking about their advantages or about their disadvantages.
Mar 23rd, 2020
Staff inspect medical equipments at an emergency hospital set up amid the new coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday, March 23.
Hunt for PPE Becomes All-Consuming
“If we don't get the equipment, we're literally going to lose lives,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN.
Mar 23rd, 2020
In this May 19, 2011 photo, robots weld a Chevrolet Sonic at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, MI.
Factories Pivot to Fight Coronavirus
Redirecting plants to make completely different products will take a long time and a huge effort.
Mar 23rd, 2020
A pedestrian walks past a boarded up Wine and Spirits store in Philadelphia on Friday, March 20. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf directed all &apos;non-life-sustaining&apos; businesses to close their physical locations late Thursday and said state government would begin to enforce the edict starting early Saturday.
Economy Screeches to Halt
“We went from full throttle to 90% revenue loss in three weeks,’’ said one New Jersey business executive.
Mar 22nd, 2020
In this March 11 photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York&apos;s Long Island. Wide-scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs.
Testing Faces Lab Supply Shortages
Dwindling supplies include both chemical components and basic swabs needed to collect patient samples.
Mar 20th, 2020
A load of N95 masks and other supplies are delivered to Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital.
Idle Businesses Share PPE
No matter your industry, your PPE backstock could make a big difference to medical professionals right now.
Mar 20th, 2020
I Stock 1129515532
Strong M&A Activity to Continue
A recent industry survey suggests that 52% of senior executives expect their companies to actively pursue M&A in 2020.
Mar 20th, 2020
T Humb
Auto Plants May Pivot to Medical
GM and Ford are hoping to contribute to addressing the impending medical device shortage.
Mar 19th, 2020
In this March 13 photo, a worker disinfects a turnstile at the Government Center transit stop, in Boston. As the global viral pandemic grows, the need for cleaning and disinfecting has surged. Cleaners and domestic workers are essential in the effort to contain the virus.
Amid Virus, Cleaners are Vital, Vunerable
The unsung people doing all this cleaning earn low wages, frequently lack sick leave and paid days off and can be fired with no warning.
Mar 19th, 2020
In this March 17 photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle.
US Struggles to Meet Protective Gear Demand
The pandemic has exposed some of the stockpile's shortcomings: The cache isn't designed to be a long-term solution.
Mar 19th, 2020
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks, with Vice President Mike Pence behind him, during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington.
Trump Invokes War-Time Law
The Defense Production Act of 1950 was first enacted amid concerns about supplies and equipment during the Korean War.
Mar 19th, 2020