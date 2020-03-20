Idle Businesses Send Safety Gear to Hospitals

No matter your industry, your PPE backstock could make a big difference to medical professionals right now.

David Mantey
Mar 20th, 2020
A load of N95 masks and other supplies are delivered to Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital.
A load of N95 masks and other supplies are delivered to Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital.

No matter what industry you work in, check out what PPE you have on hand because it's needed now more than ever.

On Thursday night, Los Angeles health officials implemented a "Safer at Home" order, which shut down all nonessential social and professional activities. Similar restrictions are being implemented around the United States and much of the world. 

In LA, the order means any nonessential businesses that require workers onsite must halt operations — that's about 10 million people ordered to stay home. 

The quarantine measures have many wondering what more they can do. For some businesses that suddenly find themselves shut down, it's as simple as looking in the supply closet. 

Lindsay Skinner is the owner of Lucid Studios, which, on a normal day, would be using molding, casting, lighting, and 3D printing to make specialty costumes, props, and make-up effects for the entertainment industry. For example, the company made the light-up ballerina costumes for Lizzo's 2020 grammy performance, as well as the futuristic jumpsuit worn by Lil Nas X in his "Panini" music video.

Skinner was closing up the Lucid shop tonight when she noticed a few extra N95 masks. The company works with a lot of solvents and dust, and employees use N95 masks every day. Before the shutdown, many companies had been working with an already dwindling stock of protective gear, given the increased global demand. 

"I thought, 'if we have a few, others might have some too," Skinner said. "Medical professionals need them a hell of a lot more than we do."

Skinner put out a call to the FX community on social media looking for N95 or dust masks as well as nitrile or vinyl gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE). 


The community answered in a big way. Within two hours, Skinner had dropped off 300 N95 masks and other supplies at Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital.  

A bulk of the donations came from Frank Ippolito, owner of Thingergy, a company that makes everything from giant robots to custom props for the entertainment industry. 

"Our industry is shut down," said Ippolito. "Movies and TV productions have all been put on hiatus, pushed or canceled… we are all essentially out of work for the near future. I can't pay my employees, rent or overhead, as any "rainy day" money is all getting exhausted fast. We're a small business; there's not much we can do. But, what we can do is donate our PPE to people that need it to survive."

The masks, such as the Uline N95 Industrial Respirators Thingergy donated, cost about $15 per 10-count, according to the Uline website. They are also unavailable until April (at least). 

"By the time we get out of this and start getting jobs in again, we will hopefully be able to get new dust masks, but medical professionals need these things right now," Ippolito said. "My company could go to hell in a handbasket, but I'll be damned if I'm not going to do everything I can to help the greater good along the way."

Additional donations came in from Jesse Thaxton, an independent artist and Jim Ojala, owner of Ojala Productions

The PPE shortages are close to Skinner's heart because both of her parents are nurses in Idaho. Her mother works in urgent care, and her father works in surgical recovery, both are in their 60s. 

"[The COVID-19 crisis] is real, and it is genuinely going to change the world, let alone our niche industry," Skinner said. 

Next, Skinner is looking at other ways to tap the resources of an industry that is full of innovation and newly idled hands. 

Inspired by the story of the 3D-printed valves in Italy, she is looking for ways to repurpose the many 3D printers in effects shops to manufacture out-of-stock or parts in low supply. One initial hurdle is that the parts need to be printed in a sterile environment. 

According to Ippolito, he is working with international partners to get processes and materials approved.

Skinner is also looking for polypropylene material, such as reusable shopping bags, and finding ways to repurpose them as masks. "It's not ideal, but when the masks run out, it is effective," Skinner added. 

According to Business Insider, healthcare workers in Seattle are making face masks out of office supplies. 

Skinner added that California hospitals might soon need material (and people) to make hospital gowns. 

"My mother used to say that I'm only good in a crisis," Skinner said. "I just want to make our community and industry better … It's time to step up and help."

Many companies have PPE supplies on-hand and don't even realize it. 

"In my mind, they were just particulate masks for sanding at the shop, but [it] turns out they are the classification of masks that are severely needed right now," Ippolito said in a post. "I urge any other shops in town to check their masks and donate any PPE that they can. Now is the time!"

No matter what industry you work in, check out what you have on hand because it's needed now more than ever. 


More in Home
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks, with Vice President Mike Pence behind him, during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington.
Trump Invokes War-Time Law
The Defense Production Act of 1950 was first enacted amid concerns about supplies and equipment during the Korean War.
Mar 19th, 2020
A sign advises of the closure of a restaurant at Pike Place Market on Tuesday, March 17 in Seattle.
Small Businesses Face Devastation
If they haven't been ordered to close, many are shutting down out of concern for employees, customers and clients or because business has vanished.
Mar 18th, 2020
In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo a United Auto Workers assemblymen work on a 2018 Ford F-150 trucks being assembled at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich.
North American Auto Plants Close
The Detroit 3 alone will idle about 150,000 workers.
Mar 18th, 2020
Thumb
TP Makers Call Events 'Uncharted’
No single consumer product has been more impacted by the COVID-19 scare than toilet tissue.
Mar 18th, 2020
DETROIT (AP) &mdash; Detroit&apos;s three automakers have agreed to partial factory shutdowns, deep cleaning of equipment and longer periods between shifts to head off union demands for U.S. plant closures due to the coronavirus threat. The agreements came Tuesday night after union officials spoke individually with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler. The companies also agreed to &ldquo;extensive plans&rdquo; to avoid union members coming in contact with one another, the United Auto Workers union said in a statement. The union said earlier in the day that it wanted the automakers to shut down their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe from the spreading coronavirus. Each company agreed to different provisions depending on its situation, but generally, automakers agreed to cut shifts on a rotating basis, which would idle factories for long periods to clean the building and equipment. Some companies agreed to cut overtime work to build space between shifts for added cleaning. Details of how to keep workers apart were still being worked out and more announcements will be coming in the next 24 hours, the union said in a statement. &ldquo;All three companies have agreed to new measures that will increase adherence to CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations on social distancing in the workplace,&rdquo; the statement said. Officials have recommended that people not gather in large groups and try to stay at least 6 feet (about 2 meters) from each other to stop the virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading. Earlier Tuesday UAW President Rory Gamble said in an email to members that the companies were not willing to stop production when the union asked for it Sunday. Gamble says the union gave Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler two days to put together plans to safeguard workers. That period ended Tuesday afternoon. Gamble said if the union isn&apos;t satisfied it will take unspecified further action to protect members. The three companies employ about 150,000 auto workers at dozens of factories and parts depots across the country. Most of the manufacturing footprint is concentrated in the industrial Midwest, but the companies also have plants in Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas and other states. The dispute came as union members complained that continued work at the plants would expose them to the virus. Industry analysts have said it will be difficult to keep the factories open for very long as the COVID-19 virus spreads. Fiat Chrysler, Ford, Volkswagen, Daimler AG and PSA Groupe have closed their European factories to help stop the virus from spreading. &ldquo;There&apos;s very few industries where you get this many people together and they all touch the same things,&rdquo; said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of labor and manufacturing for the Center for Automotive Research, an industry think tank in Michigan. GM believes it can run the plants safely with preventive measure it has put in place since January and enhancements it is working on, spokesman Jim Cain said. Fiat Chrysler says it already has put &ldquo;extensive protocols&rdquo; in place to ensure the health and safety of workers. &ldquo;We are continuing to carefully monitor the situation and are making improvements as needed,&rdquo; spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement. Ford said it&apos;s working closely with the union and will announce details later. Analysts expect U.S. auto sales to take a nosedive as people stay home to avoid other people. The industry likely has enough inventory to satisfy slower demand due to the virus, they have said. Ford reported Tuesday that sales had fallen in Europe and that parts supplies have been interrupted. On Sunday, the union and companies announced they would form a task force to deal with worker safety as the plants continued operating. Seventeen workers at a Fiat Chrysler factory in Warren, Michigan, walked off their jobs in the paint shop Monday over concerns about the novel coronavirus. A worker at an FCA transmission plant in Kokomo, Indiana, tested positive for the virus last week. He and nearby co-workers were told to stay home and his work area was deep cleaned. Production continued at both factories.
Automakers Agree to Partial Shutdown
The agreements came Tuesday night after union officials spoke individually with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler.
Mar 18th, 2020
A man looks at train departures boards in a nearly empty Central station in Brussels, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
World Locks Down As Virus Spreads
Furloughs and job cuts, from dog walkers, to oilfield workers, have begun.
Mar 18th, 2020
Osha 2
OSHA Fines Filament Supplier $258K
The fine against Monahan Filaments comes after moving machine parts caused fractures and third-degree burns to an employee's hand.
Mar 18th, 2020
A De
AD Hosts 250+ Industrial & Safety Distributors at First-Ever Live Virtual Meeting
The virtual format was introduced last week after AD decided to shift their spring network meetings to minimize any risks from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mar 18th, 2020
Department Of Labor
DoL Grants Compliance Waiver for Supply, Service, Construction Contracts
The exemption and waiver does not apply to complaints of discrimination.
Mar 18th, 2020
The Mall of America is largely empty after announcing it is closing temporarily because of the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday, March 17 in Bloomington, MN.
Beating Virus Means Causing US Recession
The faster and more painfully that ordinary economic life shuts down, the faster the health crisis can be solved.
Mar 18th, 2020
Vehicles enter the United States as a minivan drives to Canada in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit on Monday, March 16.
UAW Presses Companies to Close Factories
UAW wants Detroit's three automakers to idle their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe.
Mar 17th, 2020
I Stock 1023136634 (2)
Industrial Production Up 0.6%
The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak was not apparent in the February numbers.
Mar 17th, 2020
An Amazon Fulfillment Center in the East San Francisco bay area.
Amazon Stocking Only Essentials
For the next three weeks, Amazon won't accept shipments of products that don't fit that criteria.
Mar 17th, 2020
Mb 35 Thumb
Most Mfgs. Expect Financial Impact from Virus
A new NAM survey shows a vast majority of manufacturers expect the virus to impact sales and that they're asking for clear guidelines.
Mar 16th, 2020