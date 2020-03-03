More Trade Shows Go Virtual As Virus Spreads

Some companies are taking their shows online with virtual events they stream from their headquarters to reach customers anyway.

David McHughAlexandra Olson
Mar 3rd, 2020
Workers dismantle a booth after that the 90th Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) is cancelled by Swiss authorities, at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday, Feb. 28. The 90th edition of the International Motor Show, scheduled to begin on March 5th, is cancelled due to the advancement of the (Covid-19) coronavirus in Switzerland. The Swiss confederation announced today that all events involving more than 1,000 people would be banned until 15 March.
Workers dismantle a booth after that the 90th Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) is cancelled by Swiss authorities, at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday, Feb. 28. The 90th edition of the International Motor Show, scheduled to begin on March 5th, is cancelled due to the advancement of the (Covid-19) coronavirus in Switzerland. The Swiss confederation announced today that all events involving more than 1,000 people would be banned until 15 March.
KEYSTONE/Salvatore di Nolfi

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Fine wines and hipster gin. Hunting rifles and knives. Contemporary paintings and million-dollar sports cars. They're all marketed at trade events that are quickly going dark across the globe due to the new coronavirus - and taking with them sales opportunities that may be difficult to make up.

Some companies are taking their shows online with virtual events they stream from their headquarters to reach customers anyway.

But marketing experts and executives warn that there is no substitute for face-to-face contact with potential clients, as exhibition companies try to total up the losses being suffered by an industry that also pumps billions into hotels, restaurants and cabdriver's wallets.

The Geneva International Motor Show resorted to putting automakers' product unveilings and news conferences online Tuesday after this year's show was canceled. BMW presented its sleek i4 electric concept car at a digital news conference from Munich, while competitors Daimler and Volkswagen held their own online events.

The Geneva show was cancelled after local authorities barred gatherings of more than 1,000 people to halt the spread of the virus, which has sickened over 90,000 people globally and led to 3,100 deaths as of Tuesday. While some car companies were already trying online presentations before the virus in an effort to expand their reach to social media, there is no real substitute to seeing a product in person or meeting people in the industry.

“It's not just about purchases. For many products it is also about reinforcing a kind of community building," said Gernot Gehrke, professor of management and event-industry marketing at the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Hanover.

Trade shows, which can bring sales long after the event, are “a point of contact in a customer journey, if you like, that aims at a stable relationship to customers, and also to people and organizations that might become customers."

They are also big business. Exhibitors pay in advance to book space and lose their money on such last-minute cancellations caused by health concerns. The Geneva auto show was expected to generate $250 million for the wider city area. “This is a dramatic loss for everyone,” said Oliver Rihs, managing director of the Geneva show, which plans to go ahead next year.

Trade fairs are a tradition in Germany, where some 160 to 180 are held every year, reaping 14.5 billion euros ($16 billion) from visitors and exhibitors and pumping a total of 28 billion euros into the local economy as well as providing 230,000 jobs, 100,000 of them full-time positions.

Art Basel, the modern and contemporary art fair, moved up the debut of a new digital initiative after its Hong Kong fair was cancelled due the virus. The online viewing rooms will be live March 20-25 after two VIP preview days. The digital initiative will be open for free to galleries that had been accepted to participate in the Hong Kong fair. The rooms allow collectors to browse through thousands of works and directly contact galleries.

But online showings would be a poor option for the luxury watch industry, which is reeling from the cancellation of two major industry events, Baselworld and Watches & Wonders Geneva.

“The watch industry is a touch-and-feel industry. The only way to get a feel for these incredible luxury products is to hold them in your hands and look at them and engage in the emotion of what goes into the making of these incredible masterpieces,” said Roberta Naas, who has written several books on the watches and founded the website ATimelyPerspective.com.

Other big cancellations include the Mobile World Congress last month in Barcelona, Spain, the biggest industry show for wireless technology.

In Chicago, the International Housewares Association this week canceled its annual show set for mid-March. It was expected to draw more than 56,000 visitors and more than 47,000 nights booked in the city’s hotels.

A slew of others have been postponed that might be less known to the public but are a big deal in particular industries. This month, the exhibition center in Duesseldorf, Germany, has alone seen the postponement of fairs for: wine and spirits, metalworking and manufacturing technology, energy storage, and wire and cables. In Nuremberg, IWA OutdoorClassic, a hunting and outdoor gear show, was pushed back to September.

Gamers Developers Conference, a major event for video game developers in San Francisco, was postponed last week after a growing number of companies dropped out, including Amazon, Sony, Facebook, Electronic Arts, Unity and Epic. Facebook is planning to go forward with GDC-related announcements via video, online Q&A sessions and other digital formats. But smaller game developers and software companies can’t make up for the loss of exposure of the March 16-20 event.

Jacob Navok, CEO of Genvid, said his software development company had planned several announcements at GDC regarding games. He had planned a keynote address, a round table discussion and an evening party with more than 120 guests. Unlike Facebook, his company does not have the capacity to hold virtual versions of those events.

“Nobody would watch because I have no way to market that. I’m not able to draw people to these things by myself,” said Navok.

Instead, Navok said he plans to spend the week flying to San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle to meet with some of the major companies. He also will repackage his keynote address for interviews with industry journalists. But he will not be able to meet with many game publishers from other parts of the U.S. and Canada. And he will miss out on the impromptu interactions that happen when people stop by his booth.

“It will suffice, but it cannot replace that in-person presentation and the ability to meet the people that randomly happen across your product,” said Navok. “It’s a big week of announcements. We are still going to do it. We are going to have to — but that in person momentum is not going to be there.”

More in Home
Ingersoll Rand Logo
Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver Complete Merger
Combining Gardner Denver with Ingersoll Rand Industrial, the newly-formed company detailed its four business segments.
Mar 2nd, 2020
I Stock 1136735121
Feb. PMI Slowed, But Remained in Expansion
February's PMI registered 50.1, down from January's 50.9.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Commuters wearing masks sit on a train in Tokyo on Monday, March 2. Coronavirus has spread to more than 60 countries, and more than 3,000 people have died from the COVID-19 illness it causes.
Virus Deaths Top 3K Amid Economic Warnings
A major global economic agency warned that the world economy risked contracting this quarter for the first time in more than a decade.
Mar 2nd, 2020
This Sept. 15, 2019 file photo shows the General Motors Lansing Delta Township plant in Lansing, MI.
GM to Add 1,200 Workers at 2 Michigan Factories
Both additional shifts will start working sometime between April and June.
Feb 28th, 2020
I Stock 1125981919 (1)
Study: Telecommuting Has Little Impact on Corporate Careers
New research debunks the stigma that employees who work remotely have difficulty with career advancement.
Feb 28th, 2020
Veritiva
Veritiv's Q4, Full-Year Sales See Double-Digit Declines
The packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products distributor cited challenges in its print and publishing segments.
Feb 28th, 2020
In this Jan. 29 file photo, people line up to buy face masks from a medical supply company in Nanning in southern China&apos;s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Fear of the spreading coronavirus has led to a global run on sales of face masks despite medical experts&apos; advice that most people who aren&apos;t sick don&apos;t need to wear them.
Virus Fear Touches Off Global Run on Face Masks
In the US, Walgreens, Home Depot, Lowe’s and True Value Hardware are reporting a sharp uptick in sales of masks over the past several weeks.
Feb 28th, 2020
In this Jan. 27, 2020 photo, snow blowers are lined up at a Home Depot store location in Boston.
US Orders for Durable Goods Slip
Excluding volatile transportation orders, durable goods orders rose 0.9%, the fastest growth since April 2018.
Feb 27th, 2020
Workers stand in the generator room at the Huadian Beiran Corporation&apos;s power plant in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 27. The state-owned company&apos;s steam and gas combined cycle power plant on the outskirts of the nation&apos;s capital, which opened in 2017 and provides electricity and heat to the Tongzhou District, managers have instituted virus prevention measures include masks, disinfection wipes, and measuring body temperature for employees entering the premises.
Virus Hits Businesses Hard
Here's a look at the latest business impacts from the new coronavirus that continues to spread outside of mainland China.
Feb 27th, 2020
Wuhan Virus Spreads Ap
Could Coronavirus Trigger a Recession?
A key measure to watch is the trend in the number of new cases reported worldwide.
Feb 27th, 2020
A worker in overalls screen for fever at the entrance to a supermarket in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 27. South Korea and China each reported hundreds more virus cases Thursday as the new illness persists in the worst-hit areas and spreads beyond borders.
Officials: Chinese Industry Recovering, More Aid Coming
The ruling Communist Part has ordered areas that are at lower disease risk to revive manufacturing and other businesses that have been shut for a month.
Feb 27th, 2020
Stellarass
3M Wins Stellar Industrial’s Cost Savings Award
Earning Stellar's 2019 'Horse Race' winner, 3M's partnership produced more than than $3 million in documented cost savings for customers.
Feb 26th, 2020
I Stock 681846002 (1)
Lowe's Disappoints on 4Q sales, Full-Year Outlook
The announcement comes a day after strong results from rival Home Depot.
Feb 26th, 2020
Officials wearing protective attire work to diagnose people with suspected symptoms of the new coronavirus at a hospital in Daegu, South Korea on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The number of new virus infections in South Korea jumped again Wednesday and the U.S. military reported its first case among its soldiers based in the Asian country, with his case and many others connected to a southeastern city with an illness cluster. A sign reads &apos;Emergency Medical Center.&apos;
Globe Braces For Long Battle Against Virus
About 81,000 people around the globe have been sickened by the coronavirus that keeps finding new targets.
Feb 26th, 2020