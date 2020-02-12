Virus Worries Force Cancellation of Major Tech Show in Spain

The plug has been pulled for the annual Mobile World Congress show, considered the world's largest mobile technology expo.

Mae AndersonKelvin Chan
Feb 12th, 2020
In this Feb. 25, 2019 photo, attendees walk to enter at the Mobile World Congress wireless show in Barcelona, Spain. Organizers of the world&rsquo;s biggest mobile technology fair are pulling the plug over worries about the viral outbreak from China. The annual Mobile World Congress show will no longer be held as planned in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 24-27.
In this Feb. 25, 2019 photo, attendees walk to enter at the Mobile World Congress wireless show in Barcelona, Spain. Organizers of the world’s biggest mobile technology fair are pulling the plug over worries about the viral outbreak from China. The annual Mobile World Congress show will no longer be held as planned in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 24-27.
AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

LONDON (AP) — Organizers of the world’s biggest mobile technology fair are pulling the plug over worries about the viral outbreak from China.

The annual Mobile World Congress show will no longer be held as planned in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 24-27.

“Global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event,” John Hoffman, head of the GSMA organizing body, said in a statement Wednesday.

The decision comes after dozens of tech companies and wireless carriers dropped out, with the latest cancelations by Nokia, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and Britain’s BT on Wednesday. Other big names that have already dropped out include Ericsson, Nokia, Sony, Amazon, Intel and LG. The companies cited concerns for the safety of staff and visitors.

Organizers had sought to hold out against growing pressure to cancel the annual tech extravaganza, which had been expected to draw more than 100,000 visitors from about 200 countries, including 5,000 to 6,000 from China.

Tim Bajarin, president of consultancy Creative Strategies, said that with all the unknowns surrounding how the new virus is spread, and the fact that many companies had already pulled out, the decision to cancel was the most prudent decision for show organizers.

"They had the ability to protect 100,000 people in one general fairground atmosphere," he said.

These days, most big companies hold their own product launch events anyway, as Samsung did Tuesday in San Francisco. But Bajarin said Mobile World Congress was still an opportunity for many people in the mobile industry to meet in one place.

"It allowed for a lot of networking and business dealings, so in that context, it was a significant loss," he said.

The GSMA, the wireless trade body that organizes the fair, had said it was meeting regularly with global and Spanish health experts and its partners to ensure the well-being of attendees. It had already urged participants to avoid handshakes and planned to step up cleaning and disinfecting and make sure speakers don't use the same microphone.

Earlier Wednesday, Nokia said it had decided to withdraw “after a full assessment of the risks related to a fast-moving situation.” The company said “the health and well-being of employees was a primary focus” and that canceling its involvement was a “prudent decision."

The departures of Nokia and Ericsson had left China's Huawei, a major sponsor of the fair, as the only remaining major network gear maker still planning to attend. But even Huawei was scaling back by assigning European staff to the show instead. Its chairman had planned to hold a media briefing by video because he wouldn't get to Spain with enough time to undergo a two-week self-quarantine period.

Organizers were caught between risking potential backlash over public health concerns if they went ahead or facing big financial losses if they canceled, said Stephen Mears, a research analyst at Futuresource Consulting.

Even before the cancellation, Mears said his five-person team was considering dropping out or shortening the trip as many participants they wanted to meet wouldn't be there, including those from China, which accounts for an increasing share of the global smartphone and mobile network industry.

“It's becoming less and less valuable for people like us to attend if we're not able to get meetings with the high-level executives," he said.

Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, said companies now have to figure out “the best way to salvage something from this difficult situation.”

Randy Nelson, head of insights at mobile data firm Sensor Tower, said his company had planned on having a booth at Mobile World Congress. He said his firm expected to recoup the exhibiting fees since it hadn't pulled out, but had not heard from organizers yet.

While the cancellation was a disappointment, Nelson said, the work that went into planning for the show can still be useful for future events, including the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco in March.

Spanish authorities tried to promote a message of calm as they scrambled to keep alive the trade show, which they say generates 473 million euros ($516 million) and more than 14,000 part-time jobs for the local economy.

The Catalan regional health chief, Alba Vergés, said there was a “very low risk of the coronavirus” in the region of Catalonia, where Barcelona is located, and that authorities are “completely prepared to detect any cases." Four suspected cases have all have proven negative, she said at a press briefing earlier.

“There is no public health reason to cancel any event in Catalonia or Barcelona, including the Mobile World Congress," Vergés said. "If the companies make their own decision, we have to respect that, but we are here to explain this from a public health perspective.”

Dr. Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization's emergencies chief, said before the cancellation that the show could have gone on.

“There’s no zero risk with any mass gathering," he said. “There’s a risk of food poisoning, injuries, buildings have collapsed. All meeting organizers have to put in place a risk-management strategy. Many of the risks can be reduced through simple measures and if an event occurs, those can also be managed."

Ryan added that most events “can continue if the proper measures can be applied.”

More in Home
I Stock 1163059774
5 Solutions for Distributor Technology & Customer Experience
Distributors tend to be slow to change with technology, but here are five manageable solutions that distributors can utilize to improve technology and the customer experience.
Feb 12th, 2020
Amazon Business Ere
Amazon Business Celebrates Five Years
Just last year, an Amazon executive said that its B2B operations were growing faster than its consumer business.
Feb 12th, 2020
Flag Of The United States Department Of Labor (1915 1960)
DoL: Trump's Budget Boosts US Workforce
The DoL stated Tuesday how the administration's 2021 budget includes apprenticeship grants, support for veterans and a paid family leave proposal,
Feb 11th, 2020
A passenger wearing a full-body protective suit catches the eyes of others as they walk out from the Beijing railway station in Beijing on Tuesday, Feb. 11. China&apos;s daily death toll from a new virus topped 100 for the first time and pushed the total past 1,000 dead, authorities said Tuesday after leader Xi Jinping visited a health center to rally public morale amid little sign the contagion is abating.
China Virus Deaths Top 1,000
The Chinese mainland has almost 43,000 confirmed cases as of Monday morning.
Feb 11th, 2020
Id Jan Feb Covera
ID's January/February 2020 Digital Edition
ID's January/February digital edition features our 2020 Watch List, which sheds light on small- and mid-sized distributors nominated by associations and buying groups. Other features include an ID In-Depth on Motion Industries.
Feb 10th, 2020
Billtrust
Billtrust Adds AI-Based Product Recommendations
Billtrust solution Second Phase, a provider of B2B e-commerce for distributors, has added AI-based automatic product recommendations to their web store offering.
Feb 7th, 2020
Fed Ex Istock
FedEx Manager Guilty in Theft Scheme
He made $1.8 million selling stolen merchandise.
Feb 7th, 2020
Ewie Group
EWIE Group Launches 3D Printing Brand
The new brand, Azoth 3D, is based in Ann Arbor and aims to transform a plant's physical inventory into a digital format.
Feb 6th, 2020
Fastenal Erfw
Fastenal January Sales Improve from December
January was a modest month-to-month gain, but was still the company's second-smallest yearly growth since December 2016.
Feb 6th, 2020
Snap On Wer
Snap-on Posts Flat Sales in Q4, 2019
Despite modest organic sales gains in Commercial & Industrial and Hand Tools, the figures reflected an industry-wide demand slowdown.
Feb 6th, 2020
Ptda Foundation
PTDA Funding Already at Nearly 60% of Goal
The funding supports PT WORK Force, the Foundation's initiative to empower PT/MC employers to boost their recruitment and retention efforts.
Feb 5th, 2020
A man wears a face mask as he rides a bicycle past Tiananmen Gate near Tiananmen Square during a snowfall in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Deaths from a new virus rose to 490 in mainland China on Wednesday while new cases on a Japanese cruise ship, in Hong Kong and in other places showed the increasing spread of the outbreak and renewed attention toward containing it.
Businesses Consider China Operations
A look at the status of plants in China that have been idled over virus concerns.
Feb 5th, 2020
Ep8 Mg15 X0 A Eq Bhz
Koch Industries Acquires Infor
Koch has been an investor in the software company since 2017.
Feb 5th, 2020
Skf E
SKF Notes Impact of Coronavirus
In China, which comprises one-sixth of SKF's sales, the company's seven factories there are shut down until at least Feb. 10.
Feb 4th, 2020