Survey: US Factories Expand for First Time Since July

January snapped a five-month losing streak in US manufacturing business activity.

Paul Wiseman
Feb 3rd, 2020
In this May 10, 2019 file photo, a container ship is unloaded at the Virginia International Gateway terminal in Norfolk, VA.
In this May 10, 2019 file photo, a container ship is unloaded at the Virginia International Gateway terminal in Norfolk, VA.
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. factories expanded unexpectedly last month, snapping a five-month losing streak.

The Insitute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index rose to 50.9 in January from 47.8 in December. Anything above 50 signals expansion.

The index had showed U.S. manufacturing contracting from August through December, partly because President Donald Trump's trade war with China had raised costs and uncertainty. Economists had expected another bad month in January.

But new orders, production and export orders all grew last month. Factory hiring dropped for the sixth straight month but at a slower pace than it did in December. Factories, the ISM said, were struggling to find workers at a time when the unemployment rate is at a 50-year low 3.5%.

The rebound was narrow. Only eight of 18 industries reported growth, led by furniture companies. And the outbreak of a new virus in China threatens the supply chains that manufacturers rely on. “The coronavirus is a negative that has got me concerned,’’ said Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM’s manufacturing survey committee.

The U.S. and China last month reached a truce in their battle over Beijing's aggressive economic policies. But the United States continues to levy tariffs on $360 billion worth of Chinese imports.

More in Home
I Stock 1090431444
HD Supply to Pay $50M to End Fraud Suit
The settlement will end a 2017 class-action suit that claims the company misled shareholders about supply chain issues.
Feb 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1132660268
Market for Small Businesses Rebounds
Besides tariffs, small business sales have also been affected by rising minimum wages and uncertainty about the November elections.
Feb 3rd, 2020
In this Dec. 3, 2019 file photo, workers erect a building under construction in Philadelphia. Spending on US construction projects edged down a slight 0.2% in December 2019, closing out a year when total construction registered its first annual decline in eight years.
Dec. US Construction Spending Dips 0.2%
It was the first monthly drop since June, while total 2019 spending was a setback.
Feb 3rd, 2020
ProGlove&apos;s wearable barcode scanner.
Unlocking Traceability, Efficiency in the Supply Chain
See how wearable technology applications can help streamline supply chain processes, boosting traceability and worker efficiency.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Naw
NAW Elects 2020 Officers
See who NAW elected as its new board chairman, along with a handful of other officer positions.
Jan 31st, 2020
In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Jocelyn Nieto stows packages into special containers after Amazon robots deliver separated packages by zip code at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, AR.
Amazon Prime Now Has 150 Million Members
That's up 50 percent from the last time Amazon disclosed the number in 2018.
Jan 31st, 2020
In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo construction equipment made by Caterpillar are readied for export to Asia at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, WA
CAT Profit Rises Despite Sales Decline
The strong profits, however, were overshadowed by an uncertain take on the year ahead with global growth slowing.
Jan 31st, 2020
Kennametaleas
Kennametal Announces 2 Executive Changes
The leadership changes are at the metalworking supplier's infrastructure and metal cutting business segments.
Jan 30th, 2020
This Jan. 22 file photo shows the waterfront in Portland, ME.
US Economy Grew at 2.1% Rate in Q4
Growth was supported by solid but slower consumer spending and an improvement in the trade deficit.
Jan 30th, 2020
In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies on the economic outlook, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Leaves Rate Alone, Sees Virus as Risk
The central bank said it would hold short-term rates in a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, far below levels that have been typical during previous expansions.
Jan 29th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House to sign a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico on Jan. 29 in Washington.
What Trump's USMCA Actually Does
Here are some questions and answers about the new deal.
Jan 29th, 2020
In this undated image provided by Cameron MacMillan, Jordan Davis, foreground, and Jason Wilson and Chad Wright, background work at the Better Collective Tennessee, RotoGrinders.com office in downtown Nashville. Sports can be a distraction at work the first few months of the year as pro football and college basketball hold their premier events. Business owners have to make a choice, whether, like McMillan at RotoGrinders.com, they&apos;ll allow or encourage staffers to enjoy the moment, or demand that everyone focus on work.
Super Bowl, March Madness Can Boost Morale
Many businesses are happy to let staffers have some fun amid major sporting events as long as they get their tasks done.
Jan 29th, 2020
In this Jan. 22, 2018, file photo from video by Tulsa&apos;s KOTV/NewsOn6.com, fires burn at an eastern Oklahoma drilling rig near Quinton, OK. A Pittsburg County, OK jury has found National Oilwell Varco, a Houston-based company partially responsible for the 2018 explosion and fire that killed five men. The jury ordered the company to pay $1 million each to the estates of two of the victims.
National Oilwell Varco Found Partly Responsible for OK Rig Explosion
NOV is the former owner of oilfield products distributor DistributionNOW — No. 9 on ID's Big 50 List.
Jan 29th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House to sign a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico on Wednesday, Jan. 29 in Washington.
Trump: USMCA to Boost US Growth
Trump made renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement a priority during his 2016 campaign, although trade experts say the impact of the new deal will be modest.
Jan 29th, 2020