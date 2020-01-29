What Trump's New North American Trade Deal Actually Does

Here are some questions and answers about the new deal.

Paul Wiseman
Jan 29th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House to sign a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico on Jan. 29 in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House to sign a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico on Jan. 29 in Washington.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Donald Trump signed a revamped trade agreement with Mexico and Canada into law Wednesday, he kept a campaign pledge to improve upon a deal that he had long condemned.

His U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement replaces a 26-year-old version that he and other critics said was a job-killing disaster for the United States. The president's overhaul is designed to update the pact to reflect the rise of e-commerce and other technological changes and to do more to encourage factories to move production to the United States or keep it there.

But the USMCA doesn’t represent a revolutionary change in regional trade or assure that many Americans stand to receive financial gains. What it does, more than anything, is restore certainty to $1.4 trillion-a-year in North American commerce. And in that way, it could provide some economic benefit.

Here are some questions and answers about the new deal:

WHAT IS USMCA?

The pact is Trump’s replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement, which took effect in 1994. NAFTA slashed tariffs and erased most trade barriers within the continent. In doing so, NAFTA unleashed a burst of trade among the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In the wake of NAFTA, American farmers, in particular, enjoyed increased access to their neighbors’ large markets. But NAFTA also encouraged U.S. manufacturers to move factories south of the border to capitalize on cheaper Mexican labor.

Supporters of the deal said it created a powerful regional bloc — a competitive counter to Europe and East Asia — with each NAFTA country able to take advantage of its strengths: In Mexico, low-cost manufacturing. In the United States and Canada, high-skilled labor and proximity to cutting-edge research.

Trump demanded a revamped deal that reduced incentives for companies to move to Mexico. And he threatened to abandon NAFTA entirely if he couldn’t get what he wanted. Negotiations on a replacement began in August 2017. The three countries signed USMCA in late 2018. After delays and intense negotiations between the administration and congressional Democrats, the House ratified the deal in December and the Senate this month, both with bipartisan support.

HOW DOES USMCA CHANGE TRADE AMONG THE THREE COUNTRIES?

Trump’s version mostly continues to allow the free flow of trade across North American borders of the three countries. But it updates the pact to reflect the rise of e-commerce and other aspects of the digital economy that didn’t exist when NAFTA was negotiated.

For instance, USMCA prohibits tariffs on digital products. It lets companies transfer data across borders without encountering discriminatory barriers. And it bars countries from requiring firms to store data within their borders, thereby allowing companies to do so wherever it makes the most business sense.

The deal also gives U.S. farmers more access to the Canadian dairy market. It forces the Canadian province of British Columbia to drop measures that prevented American wines from being sold on grocery shelves along with local vintages.

DOES USMCA DO ANYTHING TO PROTECT U.S. MANUFACTURING JOBS?

Yes. To qualify for USMCA’s duty-free benefits, 75% of a car and its parts must come from within North America, up from 62.5% under NAFTA. That means more content would have to be homegrown in higher-wage North America, not imported more cheaply from China and elsewhere.

At least 40% of vehicles would also have to originate in places where workers earn at least $16 an hour. That would benefit the United States or Canada — not Mexico, where auto assembly workers are paid a fraction of that amount. For car buyers, that wage requirement is likely to increase the cost of vehicles built in North America.

Under USMCA, Mexico is required to formally authorize workers to form independent unions. Mexican unions had traditionally been co-opted by employers and the government and had done little for workers. Laborers have been fired, for example, for trying to bargain on their own for better pay and working conditions. That's one reason why Mexican wages remained so low — and attractive to U.S. manufacturers that wanted to cut costs.

WHAT CHANGES DID DEMOCRATS GET?

Democrats complained that the deal that Trump’s team originally negotiated with Canada and Mexico shared a defect with the treaty it was supposed to improve upon: It would be hard to enforce. In talks with Trump’s top trade official, Robert Lighthizer, the Democrats managed to strike language that would have allowed countries or companies to avoid sanctions simply by refusing to take part in dispute-settlement panels.

They also insisted on closing loopholes that would have made it hard to enforce provisions that protect workers from intimidation and violence. They also managed to establish a committee that will monitor Mexico’s labor reforms.

The Democrats also won a significant concession from the administration on drug prices. Gone is what Democrats considered a giveaway to the pharmaceutical industry: A provision that offered expensive biologic drugs — which are made from living cells — 10 years of protection from cheaper knockoff competition.

WHAT COULD USMCA MEAN FOR THE U.S. ECONOMY?

Probably not much. Trade is a relatively small part of the U.S. economy. And trade with Mexico and Canada is smaller still. In an analysis done last year, the independent International Trade Commission calculated that USMCA would add 0.35% or $68 billion, to economic growth and generate 176,000 jobs over six years — mere blips in a $22 trillion economy with 152 million nonfarm jobs.

More in Home
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House to sign a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico on Wednesday, Jan. 29 in Washington.
Trump: USMCA to Boost US Growth
Trump made renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement a priority during his 2016 campaign, although trade experts say the impact of the new deal will be modest.
Jan 29th, 2020
Idqh E6 Thumb 2
Quick Hits: E-Commerce Tops Complaints
In 2019, e-commerce led the state of Washington's consumer complaints category for the first time, a milestone for online buying gripes. ID discusses what this means for industrial suppliers.
Jan 29th, 2020
Stanley Bd
New Tools & Storage Leadership at Stanley B&D
Tools & Storage segment president Jeffrey Ansell will step down from his position during the first half of 2020, to be succeeded by Jaime Ramirez.
Jan 29th, 2020
1560198158368
Pentair Announces CFO Resignation, Q4 Results
Along with Mark Borin's pending departure, the company also reported a modest increase in Q4 year-over-year sales.
Jan 28th, 2020
Workplace Interactions Rudeness Istock
Is Workplace Rudeness on the Rise?
In surveys, over half of respondents report being treated badly at least once a week.
Jan 28th, 2020
In this Tuesday, Jan. 21 file photo, pharmacist Liu Zhuzhen stands near a sign reading &apos;face masks are sold out&apos; at her pharmacy in Shanghai, China. Panic and pollution drive the market for protective face masks, so business is booming in Asia, where fear of the virus from China is straining supplies and helping make mask-wearing the new normal.
Asia Demand for Face Masks Soars on Virus Fears
Factories are rushing to boost production as the number of infections and deaths from the new virus first found in the central Chinese city of Wuhan climbs.
Jan 28th, 2020
This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Trump Tax Plan Year 2: What to Know
While this year’s tax season is expected to be more sedate than last year, there are a few tweaks to be aware of.
Jan 28th, 2020
In this Dec. 7, 2015 file photo, a Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built is shown on the assembly line in Renton, WA.
Dec. US Durable Goods Orders Up 2.4%
Last month's orders were the strongest showing since August, but would be much lower excluding defense.
Jan 28th, 2020
In this Dec. 11, 2019 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell arrives to speak at a news conference after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington.
Fed Seems Content With Low Rates But Confronts Challenges
Even with the Fed seemingly comfortable with the range of its historically-low benchmark rate of 1.5% to 1.75%, questions about its policy-making remain.
Jan 27th, 2020
I Stock 539953664
Slight Rise in Business Economists' Optimism
A new survey by the National Association of Business Economists found that 67% of respondents are expecting moderate economic growth of 1.1% to 2% over the coming year.
Jan 27th, 2020
In this Thursday, Jan. 23 image from China&apos;s CCTV video, a patient is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance by medical workers in protective suits in Wuhan, China. China is swiftly building a hospital dedicated to treating patients infected with a new virus that sickened hundreds and prompted unprecedented lockdowns of cities home to millions of people during the country&apos;s most important holiday.
What's New in the China Virus Outbreak
The Coronavirus that began last month in the Chinese City of Wuhan has now claimed 26 lives and sickened another 830. Here's where things stand as of Friday morning.
Jan 24th, 2020
This aerial photo taken from video provided by KTRK-TV shows damage to buildings after an explosion in Houston on Friday, Jan. 24. A large explosion left rubble scattered in the area, damaged nearby homes and was felt for miles away. A fire continues to burn and people have been told to avoid the area.
2 Dead After Explosion at Valve Mfgr.
The explosion happened early Friday morning inside a building at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, which makes valves and provides thermal-spray coatings.
Jan 24th, 2020
Jo Trizila, top right, President and CEO of Trizcom Public Relations, conducts a meeting with her staff Ann Littmann, right, Noel Hampton, bottom left, and Hayley Swinton at their office in Dallas on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The recent flu outbreak can really impact small businesses with small staffs and hurt a company&apos;s productivity. Some owners, like Trizila, are trying to mitigate the damage so the flu will not become a nightmare when they&apos;re trying to get clients&apos; work done.
Businesses' Defense Against Flu
Don't let your small business be overwhelmed by flu-based employee absences.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Fortune 2020 Most Admired Companies
Grainger, Fastenal on 'Most Admired' List
Three industrial distributors made the cut, while the parent company of another was included as well, along with numerous electrical distributors and industrial suppliers.
Jan 22nd, 2020