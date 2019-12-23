RYE BROOK, NY — Xylem continues to advance its holistic approach to smart industrial water and fluid management by expanding its pump portfolio to include: the rugged and efficient e-MP multistage ring section pumps, e-XC single stage double suction centrifugal pumps and larger vertical turbine pumps. From intake to discharge, Xylem’s expertise of the entire use cycle coupled with the introduction of these robust products provides a wide range of industrial applications with increased production and profitability.

Designed to address the biggest issues in industrial pumping and processes, including minimizing downtime, costs and environmental impact, and boosting and transporting water as efficiently as possible, these products seamlessly integrate with industrial operations for sustainable production.

Xylem’s e-MP, e-XC and vertical turbine pumps are customizable to meet the demands of industrial applications – from water intake and boosting to wastewater discharge. Built on the thinking that every step in industrial operations is part of a process versus a stand-alone function, these products are safer, stronger and more efficient for lower lifecycle costs and energy demands. More benefits of the products are outlined below.

– The multistage ring section pump is ideal for high-pressure applications, such as filtration, reverse osmosis, boiler feed and scrubbers. Versatile mechanical configuration and optimized pump hydraulics enable reduced energy consumption and wear and tear, while intelligent pumping features boost monitoring and control performance with multiple sensor interfaces and options. e-XC – Designed for maximum durability and performance in even the harshest environments, the e-XC comes in multiple models, configurations and a wide range of materials to handle aggressive applications. A corrosion-resistant stainless steel impeller and wear rings as standard reduce downtime, increase efficiency and enhance overall performance.

– Designed for maximum durability and performance in even the harshest environments, the e-XC comes in multiple models, configurations and a wide range of materials to handle aggressive applications. A corrosion-resistant stainless steel impeller and wear rings as standard reduce downtime, increase efficiency and enhance overall performance. Vertical turbine pump – The highly efficient extension to the existing Xylem vertical turbine product line, it’s scaled with capacities up to 50,000 GPM for the largest industrial fluid needs, including raw water intake and boosting, fluid transfer, and machine tool cooling. With bowl efficiencies near 90 percent and broad hydraulic coverage, operators can realize greater energy savings while maintaining superior pumping power.



