Industrial-Strength Water & Fluid Management Product Lines

Xylem's large capacity vertical turbine, multistage ring section and double suction centrifugal pumps solve water and fluid management-intensive applications.

Xylem Inc
Dec 23rd, 2019
e-XC
e-XC

Vertical turbine pumpVertical turbine pumpRYE BROOK, NY — Xylem continues to advance its holistic approach to smart industrial water and fluid management by expanding its pump portfolio to include: the rugged and efficient e-MP multistage ring section pumps, e-XC single stage double suction centrifugal pumps and larger vertical turbine pumps. From intake to discharge, Xylem’s expertise of the entire use cycle coupled with the introduction of these robust products provides a wide range of industrial applications with increased production and profitability.

Designed to address the biggest issues in industrial pumping and processes, including minimizing downtime, costs and environmental impact, and boosting and transporting water as efficiently as possible, these products seamlessly integrate with industrial operations for sustainable production.

e-MPe-MPXylem’s e-MP, e-XC and vertical turbine pumps are customizable to meet the demands of industrial applications – from water intake and boosting to wastewater discharge. Built on the thinking that every step in industrial operations is part of a process versus a stand-alone function, these products are safer, stronger and more efficient for lower lifecycle costs and energy demands. More benefits of the products are outlined below.

  • e-MP – The multistage ring section pump is ideal for high-pressure applications, such as filtration, reverse osmosis, boiler feed and scrubbers. Versatile mechanical configuration and optimized pump hydraulics enable reduced energy consumption and wear and tear, while intelligent pumping features boost monitoring and control performance with multiple sensor interfaces and options.
  • e-XCe-XCe-XC – Designed for maximum durability and performance in even the harshest environments, the e-XC comes in multiple models, configurations and a wide range of materials to handle aggressive applications. A corrosion-resistant stainless steel impeller and wear rings as standard reduce downtime, increase efficiency and enhance overall performance.
  • Vertical turbine pump – The highly efficient extension to the existing Xylem vertical turbine product line, it’s scaled with capacities up to 50,000 GPM for the largest industrial fluid needs, including raw water intake and boosting, fluid transfer, and machine tool cooling. With bowl efficiencies near 90 percent and broad hydraulic coverage, operators can realize greater energy savings while maintaining superior pumping power.


More in Home
In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo a Matson container ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, CA.
Economic Growth Shows Resilience
The US economy is finishing the year in strong shape, thanks to a resilient consumer, a healthy job market and interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
Dec 23rd, 2019
This Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2004 file photo shows a selection of holiday season catalogs in Portland, Maine. Catalogs, those glossy paper-and-ink offerings of outdoor apparel, kitchenware and fruit baskets, are not yet headed for the recycling bin of history.
Are Paper Catalogs on the Rebound?
Data suggests younger shoppers find it's sometimes easier, more satisfying and even nostalgic, flipping pages rather than clicking links.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Dec. 3, 2019 photo, visitors look at the ship models exhibited by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) during the Marintec China exhibition in Shanghai, China.
China Announces Tariff Cuts, More Competition
The Finance Ministry said the new tariff cuts would mainly apply to products in short supply and to foreign products for daily use.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Hisco We
Hisco Earns Insite E-Commerce Award
Hisco was presented with Insite's Outstanding Customer Results award for search engine excellence.
Dec 20th, 2019
Vesti Mfg
Vestil Mfg. Receives Fastenal Supplier Award
It's the sixth time in nine years that Vestil has earned the award.
Dec 20th, 2019
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, trucks are positioned to haul shipping containers at a terminal where containers are stacked five-high on Harbor Island in Seattle.
US Economy Grew at 2.1% Rate in Q3
Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity, grew at a stronger 3.2 percent pace.
Dec 20th, 2019
Msc Industrialere
MSC Industrial CFO to Resign
Rustom Jilla's resignation is effective Jan. 17, and he'll become CFO of food ingredients manufacturer IFF three days later.
Dec 19th, 2019
Ad Logoa
AD Eyes Merger, New Safety Division
AD and fellow buying group SafetyNetwork are pursuing a spring 2020 merger would result in the creation of AD's only safety-dedicated division that is focused on the growth of independent distributors in the safety market.
Dec 19th, 2019
Kimball Midwest Logo
Kimball Midwest Recognized for Training Programs
The MRO products distributor has been named to Training Magazine's list of 125 companies honored for employer-sponsored training and development.
Dec 18th, 2019
Osha 2
OSHA: 2018 Workplace Overdoses, Suicides Rise
At-work unintentional overdoses and suicides increased by 12 and 11 percent in 2018, respectively, while fatal falls from height dropped 14 percent.
Dec 18th, 2019
Mke Tool
Milwaukee Tool Investing $100M in WI
Expanding in the Milwaukee and Madison metro areas, the investment will create a combined 870 new jobs by 2025.
Dec 18th, 2019
Elgi Air Compressor En05 With Air Dryer
ELGi Acquires Michigan Air Solutions
ELGI says the acquisition brings market leadership and provides it a strong presence in the US Midwest.
Dec 17th, 2019
Curbella
Curbell Plastics Makes 4 Sales Promotions
As business managers, the four will now lead Curbell’s Houston, Tampa, Atlanta and Pittsburgh branches.
Dec 17th, 2019
Kamana
Kaman Appoints VP of Investor Relations
James Coogan will become vice president of investor relations & business development, effective Jan. 1.
Dec 17th, 2019