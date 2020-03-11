Industrial Wearable Display Scanner

MARK Display brings essential information right where front line workers in the supply chain need it most: the back of the hand.

ProGlove
Mar 11th, 2020
Pro Glove Mark Display Close Up Crucial Info Where When You Need It

CHICAGO & MUNICH — ProGlove, a provider of ergonomic wearables, has announced the MARK Display wearable scanner and the ProGlove Cloud analytics solution for Pro Glove Mark Display Hands Free To Drive A Forkliftindustry. MARK Display brings essential information right where front line workers in the supply chain need it most: the back of the hand. MARK Display untethers workers from paper, from hand-held devices, and from static work-stations while keeping crucial information with workers at all times.   

MARK Display

The ample display on ProGlove’s matchbox-sized multifunctional scanner makes it easy and effortless for employees to obtain important information needed to Pro Glove Mark Display Provides Details For Workers In The Warehousecomplete their assignments quickly and with fewer errors. The newest member of the durable MARK family of wearable scanners is optimized for businesses building future-proof supply chain processes and creating a well-equipped workforce.

Along with the high contrast, non-reflective display, MARK Display’s acoustic and haptic feedback guides workers through their processes saving up to six seconds per scan and reducing error rates by up to 33 percent. MARK Display is IT-friendly, BLE-enabled, and cloud-connected and allows customers to see immediate results across the business supply chain. MARK Display is available now for early preview.

ProGlove Cloud

ProGlove Cloud, the first human-centered industrial process analytics solution enables real-time operational data to be put into context. Insights from ProGlove Cloud help business to identify real and potential supply chain bottlenecks, reallocate workers when unforeseen peaks occur, or deliver instructions to increase workers’ safety. 

