Snap-on Q3 Earnings Up Despite 'Unprecedented Trade Turbulence'

CEO Nick Pinchuk described the results as "encouraging."

Oct 16, 2025
Tool company Snap-on Incorporated announced its third quarter 2025 results, beating Wall Street earnings estimates.

The Kenosha, Wisconsin-based company reported third-quarter net income of $265.4 million, on revenue of $1.19 billion in the period.

The company’s Commercial & Industrial segment sales showed an organic decline of 0.8%, but the company was able to post a slight increase due to favorable currency translation. Snap-on blamed the decline on reductions in Asia Pacific business, though it said the dip was partially offset by increased activity by customers in critical industries and specialty torque.

Nick Pinchuk, Snap-on chairman and chief executive officer described the third quarter as “encouraging,” adding that the results demonstrate the company’s “continuing momentum in meeting and overcoming the considerable uncertainty and the unprecedented trade turbulence of these days.”



 

