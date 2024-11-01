Parker-Hannifin Posts $4.9B in Quarterly Revenue

The motion and control products maker reported mixed earnings numbers.

Nov 1, 2024
CLEVELAND (AP) — Parker-Hannifin Corp. on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $698.4 million.

The Cleveland-based maker of motion and control products said it had net income of $5.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.20 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations — the average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.13 per share — but the company posted revenue of $4.9 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.91 billion.

Parker-Hannifin expects full-year earnings in the range of $26.35 to $27.05 per share.

