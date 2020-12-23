DXP Enterprises Secures $330M Loan

The Term Loan B, which matures at the end of 2027, will be used to repay an existing loan, finance acquisitions and other corporate purposes.

Dec 23rd, 2020
DXP Enterprises
Dxpaircompressor

HOUSTON — DXP Enterprises, Inc. announced Wednesday that it has closed on a new $330 million Senior Secured Term Loan B (TLB). The TLB matures on Dec. 23, 2027.

DXP intends to use the proceeds to repay the existing Term Loan B, which will be terminated on that payment; and the remaining for general corporate purposes, potential acquisitions and transaction fees and expenses. The transaction provides DXP with operational and financial flexibility to reinvest in the business and pursue its strategy around organic and targeted acquisition growth.

The Term Loan B is priced at 4.75 percent over LIBOR and includes a secured leverage covenant ranging from 5.75:1 to 4.75:1. The new loan under the credit agreement is secured by the company’s consolidated assets.

DxpDXP was No. 16 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List.

David R. Little, Chairman and CEO remarked, “We are pleased with the successful execution of this refinancing and our efforts to maintain our existing debt pricing while improving the terms from our existing facility. We will take this positive momentum and close out the year strong and look to drive growth in 2021. The successful closing of this new term loan following the disruptions caused by COVID-19 demonstrates the confidence lenders have in our current and long-term plans.”

Kent Yee, CFO added, “We are pleased to announce the completion of this refinancing, which accomplished several important objectives, including extending our debt maturities and further enhancing our strong liquidity position with a more flexible balance sheet and improving key terms. DXP is well-positioned to support its disciplined growth strategy well into the future. We experienced strong market interest and demand for this transaction, demonstrating the confidence that existing and new lenders, investors and other financial participants have in DXP. We appreciate the support from our advisors and lender group. Based on the transaction closing at the end of the third quarter, DXP’s net debt to EBITDA was 2.6:1”

Additional detail regarding the TLB will be available in DXP’s Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by December 31st.

DXP Enterprises is a products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services MROP services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

Related
Big 50 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List
Oct 6th, 2020
30 3
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 2: 30-11
Sep 30th, 2020
Dxp Turbo
DXP Acquires Turbo Machinery Repair
Feb 6th, 2020
More in Earnings
Exxontn
Exxon Mobil Takes Massive Writedown on 'Epic Failure' Acquisition
The 2009 purchase is being called an "epic failure."
Dec 3rd, 2020
Economy
How the Industrial Sector Can Use the REC Tax Credit
Many think the research tax credit does not apply because they don’t conduct research in a traditional sense, but it can actually be applied for many daily activities.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Ap20281680137240
Lowe's Sales Surge as DIYers Take on More Projects
Online sales soared 106 percent year-over-year, while sales at stores open at least a year climbed 30.1 percent.
Nov 18th, 2020
I Stock 1227573872
Home Depot’s Q3 Sales & Profit Surge; Raises Worker Compensation
It was another big company for the retailer, powered by consumers' doing more home improvement projects amid the pandemic.
Nov 17th, 2020
3 M B
3M Safety & Industrial Sales Slow in October
Safety and Industrial sales still improved at a decent year-over-year clip, but notably decelerated from the July-September quarter.
Nov 13th, 2020
Dxpaircompressor
DXP's Large Sales Declines Accelerate YoY and Sequentially
Service Centers was the only business segment to show sequential improvement.
Nov 6th, 2020
Fastenal Branchses
Fastenal Daily Sales Accelerate in Oct. as Safety Ticks Up
The company bucked several downward trends in October as its fastener sales continued to slowly rebound.
Nov 5th, 2020
Wesco Sfd
WESCO's Q3 Sales Spike 93% on Anixter Merger
It was the first full quarter with newly-acquired Anixter, which also nearly doubled WESCO's operating profit.
Nov 5th, 2020
Distribution Now
NOW Inc's Latest Fiscals Reflect Drastically Smaller Company
For starters, DistributionNOW's Q3 sales were less than half what had a year earlier.
Nov 4th, 2020
Kennametal Sga
Kennametal's YoY Sales Declines Narrow, But Are Still Heavy
On the bright side, the tooling maker's sequential sales improved 6 percent.
Nov 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1181648326
Losses Mount for Oil Majors as Pandemic Grips Global Economy
Oil and gas companies were already struggling with weak prices from oversupply.
Oct 30th, 2020
Timken Sd
Timken Sales Declines Continue in Q3, but Sequentially Much Improved
Major recovery in Timken's Mobile Industries segment significantly narrowed a sales gap.
Oct 29th, 2020