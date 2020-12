DXP Enterprises Secures $330M Loan

HOUSTON — DXP Enterprises, Inc. announced Wednesday that it has closed on a new $330 million Senior Secured Term Loan B (TLB). The TLB matures on Dec. 23, 2027.

DXP intends to use the proceeds to repay the existing Term Loan B, which will be terminated on that payment; and the remaining for general corporate purposes, potential acquisitions and transaction fees and expenses. The transaction provides DXP with operational and financial flexibility to reinvest in the business and pursue its strategy around organic and targeted acquisition growth.

The Term Loan B is priced at 4.75 percent over LIBOR and includes a secured leverage covenant ranging from 5.75:1 to 4.75:1. The new loan under the credit agreement is secured by the company’s consolidated assets.

DXP was No. 16 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List.

David R. Little, Chairman and CEO remarked, “We are pleased with the successful execution of this refinancing and our efforts to maintain our existing debt pricing while improving the terms from our existing facility. We will take this positive momentum and close out the year strong and look to drive growth in 2021. The successful closing of this new term loan following the disruptions caused by COVID-19 demonstrates the confidence lenders have in our current and long-term plans.”

Kent Yee, CFO added, “We are pleased to announce the completion of this refinancing, which accomplished several important objectives, including extending our debt maturities and further enhancing our strong liquidity position with a more flexible balance sheet and improving key terms. DXP is well-positioned to support its disciplined growth strategy well into the future. We experienced strong market interest and demand for this transaction, demonstrating the confidence that existing and new lenders, investors and other financial participants have in DXP. We appreciate the support from our advisors and lender group. Based on the transaction closing at the end of the third quarter, DXP’s net debt to EBITDA was 2.6:1”

Additional detail regarding the TLB will be available in DXP’s Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by December 31st.

DXP Enterprises is a products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services MROP services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.