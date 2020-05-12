New-Look Ingersoll-Rand's Sales Jump on Acquisition, Fall Comparitively

Ingersoll Rand reported its 2020 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, the first such report for the company since it was revamped through the merger of Gardner Denver with Ingersoll-Rand's Industrial business, completed Feb. 29. That acquisition relocated Ingersoll Rand's headquarters from Swords, Ireland to Davidson, NC, while the remainder of the former Ingersoll-Rand formed a pure-play climate company, Trane Technologies.
Ingersoll Rand — which has brands across product categories of compressors, lifting & material handling, power tools, blowers & vacuum pumps, fluid handling and more — reported total Q1 sales of $800 million, which were up 29 percent year-over-year. That major gain was primarily due to the Gardner Denver acquisition of Ingersoll-Rand's Industrial segment, as adjusted sales of $1.3 billion were down 15 percent.
The company took a net loss of $37 million in Q1, compared to a $47 million profit a year earlier.
By business segment in Q1:
- Industrial Technologies and Services revenue of $504 million were up 24 percent year-over-year, again, primarily due to the Gardner Denver transaction. Adjusted revenue of $796 were down 19 percent. The segment includes broad range of compressor, vacuum and blower solutions as well as fluid transfer equipment, loading systems, power tools and lifting equipment.
- Precision and Science Technologies revenues of $113 million were up 42 percent, driven by the transaction. Adjusted revenue of $192 million were down 10 percent. The segment includes highly specialized gas, fluid management systems, liquid and precision syringe pumps and compressors.
- High Pressure Solutions revenue of $96 million were down 29 percent. The segment includes a diverse range of positive displacement pumps, integrated systems, consumables and associated aftermarket parts and services largely for use in the upstream oil and gas market.
- Specialty Vehicles Technologies revenue were $87 million. The segment includes Club Car golf, utility and consumer low-speed vehicles.
Responding to COVID19 pandemic business impacts, Ingersoll Rand has enacted cost-savings measures that include:
- Reduced compensation for executive management, senior leaders and Board•
- Total company merit deferral
- Furloughs and reduced work schedules
- Discretionary spend reductions (travel, contractors, prof services, etc.)
- Governmental incentives
These measures are expected to deliver $40 million to $50 million of cost savings in the company's fiscal 2020.