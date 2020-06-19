STAFDA Announces Safety Precautions for Nov. Convention

In a recent letter to members, STAFDA (the Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distribution Association) informed exhibitors and attendees of ongoing efforts to ensure safety at its annual event, scheduled for Nov. 8-10, 2020. STAFDA says it "is closely working with the Anaheim Convention Center, Visit Anaheim, Freeman (our show contractor), and two host hotels – the Anaheim Marriott and Hilton Anaheim – to provide attendees with the cleanest and safest environment for our business meeting. These vendors already have stringent cleaning policies in place and STAFDA’s guidelines will be on top of their standards"

Here’s what to expect at the STAFDA Registration Desk, according to the association:

No-touch, self-check-in for badges: Attendees will scan their bar code from their badge confirmation sheet or smartphone. Their badge will print automatically with NO action on the computer required. The printer will face the attendee where they will remove their badge and pick up their own lanyard.

All onsite registrations will be handled with STAFDA's staff members, again no-touch.

Each onsite registration station will be staffed by the same person each day. Disinfectant wipes and spray will be utilized multiple times a day and each evening/morning before registration opens.

ALL registration counters will utilize Plexiglass shields to create a barrier between the registrant and registration staffers.

The onsite program — including attendee lists, booth information, and the agenda — will all be within the STAFDA app. There will be no printed hard copy.

Anaheim Convention Center (ACC)

Freeman

Additionally, STAFDA says thewill have hand sanitizers throughout the building and public spaces will be disinfected several times a day, including rest rooms. Touch-free doors and entryways will also be the norm.will provide floor graphics to denote social distancing and other signage to assist STAFDA with attendee safety and flow.

Besides committing to ongoing modification and updates, STAFDA says that, should a resurgence of COVID-19 or any other national crisis force STAFDA to cancel its convention, 100% of convention fees will be refunded to the member.